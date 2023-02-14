In Nintendo's recent Direct announcement earlier this month, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games made their way onto the Nintendo Switch online service. This was a terrific announcement for preservationists, fans and anyone younger who hasn't been able to experience some of the best games ever made in their original untouched formats.

But this begs the question: with so many older Nintendo systems making their way to the Switch, and with so many games being added as well, what is missing from their digital catalog? There are still hundreds of Nintendo games (and games from other companies) stuck on older systems, consoles, eShops and handhelds that remain unplayable or not-for-sale by legal means.

Who wouldn't want to play "Diddy Kong Racing" or "Super Mario Land" on the Switch?

While it would be downright impossible to port or remake DS and 3DS games, much to our chagrin, there are still dozens of games for the NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy and more that could easily be emulated and added to the Switch tomorrow if Nintendo really wanted.

The recent release of "Metroid Prime Remastered" out of seemingly nowhere means that even GameCube games can get the Switch treatment. And that got our wheels spinning: what are the best games still missing on the Nintendo Switch Online?

The odds of Nintendo adding any of the listed games below is very low, considering what Mario creator and head honcho Shigeru Miyamoto said about backwards compatibility in an interview last year. It's not a priority, but it's definitely not impossible. We can still dream. And maybe we get some Saturn games and Dreamcast games? Virtual Boy stuff? GameGear?

NES

The first four "Dragon Quest" games (1986-1990)

The first six "Final Fantasy" games (1987-1994)

"Bubble Bobble" (1988)

"Bionic Commando" (1988)

"Track and Field 2" (1988)

"Metal Gear" (1988)

"RC Pro-Am" (1988)

"Marble Madness" (1989)

"Zoda's Revenge: Startropics 2" (1994)

SNES

"ActRaiser" (1990)

"Mario Paint" (1992)

"International Superstar Soccer" (1995)

The second and third "Final Fight" games (1993, 1995)

"Chrono Trigger" (1995)

N64

"Diddy Kong Racing" (1997)

"Snowboard Kids" (1997)

"Tetrisphere" (1997)

"Bomberman Hero" (1998)

"Glover" (1998)

"Star Wars Rogue Squadron" (1998)

"Donkey Kong 64" (1999)

"Harvest Moon 64" (1999)

"WWF No Mercy" (2000)

Gamecube

"Animal Crossing" (2001)

"Star Wars Rogue Squadron 2" (2001)

"Luigi's Mansion" (2001)

"Super Smash Bros. Melee" (2001)

"Eternal Darkness" (2002)

"Doshin the Giant" (2002)

"Star Fox Adventures" (2002)

"Mario Kart Double Dash" (2003)

"Warioware Inc. Mega Party Games" (2003)

"Skies of Arcadia" (2003)

All the "Mario Party" games, 4-7 (2002-2005)

"Mario Golf Toadstool Tour" (2003)

"Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes" (2004)

"Pikmin" and "Pikmin 2" (2001, 2004)

Both "Viewtiful Joe" games (2003, 2004)

"Mario Power Tennis" (2004)

"Paper Mario and the Thousand Year Door" (2004)

"Mario Superstar Baseball" (2005)

"Star Fox Assault" (2005)

"Killer 7" (2005)

"Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance" (2005)

"Battalion Wars" (2005)

Wii

"Warioware Smooth Moves" (2006)

"Excite Truck" (2006)

"Red Steel" (2006)

"Super Paper Mario" (2007)

"Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn" (2007)

"Tatsunoko vs. Capcom" (2008)

"Super Smash Bros. Brawl" (2008)

"Mario Kart Wii" (2008)

"Wii Sports" and "Sports Resort" (2006, 2009)

"Punch Out" (2009)

"New Super Mario Bros. Wii" (2009)

"Kirby Epic Yarn" (2010)

"Super Mario Galaxy 2" (2010)

"Donkey Kong Country Returns" (2010)

Wii U

"Nintendo Land" (2012)

"Pikmin 3" (2013)

"Dr. Luigi" (2013)

"NES Remix Pack" (2013)

"Wind Waker HD" (2013)

"Pushmo World" (2014)

"Splatoon" (2015)

"Kirby and the Rainbow Curse" (2015)

"Yoshi's Wolly World" (2015)

"Super Mario Maker" (2015)

"Xenoblade Chronicles X" (2015)

"Star Fox Zero" (2016)

"Twilight Princess HD" (2016)

"Paper Mario Color Splash" (2016)

Game Boy and GB Advance

"Super Mario Land" (1989)

"Yoshi" (1992)

"Donkey Kong" (1994)

"Wario Land" (1994)

"Mario Picross" (1995)

"Mole Mania" (1996)

"Pokemon Pinball" (1999)

"Mario Tennis" (2000)

"F-Zero Maximum Velocity" (2001)

"Legend of Zelda: Four Swords" (2002)

"Final Fantasy Tactics" (2003)

"Fire Emblem The Blazing Blade" (2003)

"Boktai" (2003)

"Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones" (2004)

"Kirby and the Amazing Mirror" (2004)

"Mario vs Donkey Kong" (2004)

"Metroid Zero Mission" (2004)

"Warioware Twisted" (2004)

"Metal Slug Advance" (2004)

"Drill Dozer" (2005)

"Rhythm Tengoku" (2006)

"Mother 3" (2006)

