The Most Loved And Hated Video Game Characters Around The World, Mapped

Using an AI sentiment analysis tool that determines positivity and negativity, the world's tweets have been processed and the data has been extracted. The result: people have very strong opinions about video games and quite honestly, we understand why.

People love games! They're the best, and billions are playing them right now as you read this. Liberty Games determined the most beloved and despised games and mapped them by country after analyzing over 50 different titles.

Characters

Most Loved

Surprising no one, Mario is the most popular character in the world. What puzzles us is that a lot other non-Nintendo characters are dormant and haven't had games in years — Ezio is from the decades old "Assassin's Creed" games, Rayman hasn't been the star of his own eponymous franchise in a decade, same with "Mega Man," and "Spyro the Dragon" (who we love) hasn't been around for a very long time.

Is it stereotypical for Americans to love Sam Fisher (from "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell") a boomer US government agent and spy who was last in a video game a decade ago? And when was the last time "Pac-Man" was popular — the '80s? A lot of these results make sense (Mario, Pikachu, Yoshi, etc.) but France loving a sidekick from "Portal 2" is extremely funny to us. Go France!

Maybe people just really love these older IPs. Someone tell Sony to make a new "Uncharted" game with Nathan Drake ASAP.

Click images to enlarge

Most Hated

Tom Nook is the landlord from every "Animal Crossing" so that makes sense, Americans hate landlords. Mass murderers Joel Miller from "The Last of Us" and Trevor Philips from "GTA V" are also quite hated. Duke Nukem and Sephiroth (from "Final Fantasy") are very easy to see characters being hated.

But who hates Kirby and Luigi and Zelda? What did they ever do to anyone?

Franchises

Most Loved

We're assuming "Spyro" is on top because the tweets are combining both his old school PlayStation 1 platforms with the "Skylanders" franchise, which sort of boosts his numbers in relation to these other more current and active franchises.

Most Hated

Games with predatory microtransactions — like "NBA 2K," "FIFA," "Battlefield," "Halo" — are the most hated, and it doesn't help that the most recent "Battlefield" games have come out buggy, broken and underwhelming.

"Dark Souls" is probably hated for its difficulty and the fanbase, so most of this list makes perfect sense.

And here's a nifty graphic of the world's best-selling video games.

