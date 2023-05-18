All The Characters We Want To See In The Upcoming 'Mortal Kombat 1' Game

After weeks of rumors and days of potential leaks, we finally got the official reveal of "Mortal Kombat 1" today. This is the 12th mainline entry in the storied franchise, and "MK1" (as it's being nicknamed) is a full-on reboot of the entire story and the world established in the previous entry "Mortal Kombat 11." So far, the characters confirmed in "MK1," by developer Netherrealm Studios, are the following fan favorites: fire god Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung and Johnny Cage.

"MK1" is a reboot from the events of "MK11" — which came out in 2019 and told the story of how Liu Kang defeated the God of Time, Kronika (who looks like a Space Karen) and became a deity so powerful he had the ability to restart time and create his own universe. It looks like the "MK1" teaser picks right off from there, and everyone gets to start all over again from scratch.

But who else do we want to see in this game? Who is missing and what new characters are we going to get? Here is our short wishlist for returning kombatants, as well as a lengthy list of maybes. "Mortal Kombat 1" comes out September 19, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch.

Most-wanted characters

Goro

The first sub-boss before Shang Tsung in the very first "MK," this four-armed prince is one of the coolest monster designs in a video game. Absolutely iconic and a great character from the first movie too, which was done all practically and not on bad CGI.

Sonja

After Ronda Rousey gave a critically panned performance, it's time to make Ms. Blade an actual good character and not just "the blonde." Perhaps a budding romance with Johnny can turn her into a fan favorite again?

Reptile

Some people like Reptile because he's a green ninja and a cool palette swap of Scorpion/Sub-Zero. Others like that he can be an actual lizard man with scales. Either way, it feels wrong to not include him.

Kano

The most fun bad guy to root against (or for), Kano brings his Australian gusto to every game and movie he's in. Just a total heel we love, ripping out hearts and shooting laser beams out of his eye.

Jax

We need Jax and his metal arms so bad. I just want him back, chomping on a cigar, crushing skulls with his jacked hands. Smoking hot and often smoking, we love Jax. Bring us back our daddy.

The maybes: