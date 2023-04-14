Is The Real-Time Strategy Game 'Minecraft Legends' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The easiest point of comparison for "Minecraft Legends" is the real-time strategy (RTS) genre filled with games like "StarCraft," but this is definitely more action-heavy to better suit the console crowd. You're not going to be doing any complicated maneuvers or even zerg rushes here, but you will be getting your hands dirty while leading your crew in battle.

With over 40 reviews logged at OpenCritic, the game is sitting at a 72/100 average score. These aren't awful reviews, to be sure, but it is a bit disappointing considering that "Minecraft" is an era-defining release. A "fair" rating like this can't be seen as anything else but a let-down.

So, what works here and what doesn't? Let's take a look at what the critics say.

The smaller scale is for the best

The commands you give your soldiers tend to boil down to 'go kill things over there' or 'follow me' and are equally easy to issue whether you're using a gamepad or mouse controls. That's partly thanks to armies being made of dozens of units rather than hundreds, which keeps things manageable. It's genuinely fun to smash the gate of a Piglin Fort and send in a horde of your own to run roughshod over everything in its path.

[IGN]

"Legends'" reasonably sized map is full of iconic "Minecraft" imagery. From packs of wolves wandering across the plains to turtles splashing in ponds, the overworld feels organic and welcoming.

[Game Informer]

It's still a bit too fiddly though

It can be a bit unintuitive to actually use my army, and it takes several steps to execute a strategy. I have to create spawning centers for the helpers, stand by and manually spawn each ally, rally them to my side, and direct them into battle. It's a lot like a real-time strategy game, but pared down. It makes for an approachable strategy/action mashup — "Minecraft Legends" is on consoles and, like most things set in this universe, is meant to be a game children can enjoy — but it does mean I have to carefully repeat a sequence of small and easy-to-forget actions to set a big army in motion.

[Polygon]

Another big problem is also a legacy issue from "Minecraft," in that there's absolutely no sense of feedback when attacking anything. That didn't matter in the original game, where combat wasn't a focus, but here there's no sense that you and the enemy are at all connecting, which leaves the whole action element a complete chore. Although that's somewhat mitigated by the fact that there's nothing much you can do against anything other than Piglins anyway.

[Metro]

It needed more time in the oven

That it's not a very good game, and one that desperately needed a lot more development before this seemingly premature release, will matter almost not at all. It's stunningly pretty, it lets you make friends with the Creepers, and the cutscenes are brilliant. And it matches those new pyjamas. Should they ever finish "Minecraft Legends," allowing you to instantly gather your spawned troops from anywhere, fixing the atrocious UI, giving your units some vestiges of pathfinding, and hugely increasing the mission variation, I think it could be a great place.

[Kotaku]

The world is beautiful and the gameplay feel is great, but the core of "Minecraft Legends" lacks flavor, depth, and purpose. Though it's unclear who this game is for, what we can take an educated guess at is those who play it will likely enjoy it for a week or two and then bounce to something else.

[Attack Of The Fanboy]

"Minecraft Legends" launches on April 18 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.

Watch the trailer: