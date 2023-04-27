MONOPOLY, MAN
The $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Deal Is Dead Thanks To The UK
The Lede
Unless something drastic changes, Microsoft will not have control over massive franchises like "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo." While it's likely that the companies involved will continue to fight this decision, it appears that this major instance of consolidation in the games industry is dead in the water.
Key Details
- This acquisition has been in the works publicly for over a year.
- Others in the industry, most notably Sony, have vocally argued that the merger would be detrimental to the health of the ecosystem.
- Prior to the merger proposal, Activision faced a number of scandals and worker revolts. Without the Microsoft deal, those issues are likely to return to the surface.