What Do Critics Think Of 'Madden 23'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Another year, another Madden video game. But this is the first football simulator after the tragic passing of legendary NFL coach and commentator John Madden. There are a lot of tributes in-game to the torch-bearer, but does everything else about the game hold up to his legacy? Let's find out what critics had to say about the game, after they got early time in with this year's entry.

The Improvements

Franchise Mode has gotten a major facelift, giving us new menu options and ways to control the team. For my review I played a Franchise Career as the owner of the Miami Dolphins. I went to work getting Free Agents (FA for the rest of this review) to find that some FA’s did not want to come to my team because of our Championship status or distance from that player’s home. Other times, the fact we have no income tax and they could be at the top of our depth charts drew them in pretty easily. These are the new Motivation Tags that have been included in Madden 23.

[Gaming Trend]

The most impactful addition to the gameplay comes in the way of Freeform Passing. Players will have the option to disable this, which those who specifically play online may not like the idea of this change, but the reward is truly a game changer. When throwing the ball, a cursor is now present to aim the ball and there’s a slight learning curve to this. This allows for better ball placement and pressure on the quarterback can affect the accuracy of this. This isn’t as difficult as the legendary Vision Cone from the days of old, but can give a distinct advantage.

[Hardcore Gamer]

One of the first things that fans of the franchise are bound to notice is the large improvement in on-field animations, with players seldom falling prone to issues that have marred the enjoyment of previous titles. Players no longer seem to clip through one another, the stiffness of movement has been reduced to a bare minimum, and the general momentum of making your way down the field feels the best it has in quite some time. There are still a few issues here and there, but it seems that EA is actually paying attention this time around, and wanted to put out a product that would make Coach happy.

[Attack of the Fanboy]

The Fumbles

I'm also not a huge fan of the player-lock controls either, which is currently the only option in Face of the Franchise this year. While I guess it's more realistic as you're a singular player looking to reach "The 99 Club", there are some maddening (no pun intended) moments that can result from it. One example came when I was playing as a quarterback for the Colts, I threw a pass to Michael Pittman and he needlessly tried to juke and juked himself out of bounds instead of simply running straight for what likely would have been 10ish more yards. Again, I get the logic behind the play-lock, but the CPU IQ needs to be better.

[CBS Sports]

This year's installment of Madden NFL highlights EA's priorities. Instead of bringing new features to PC, the company forces players to buy $70 copies of the game for consoles that are still hard to come by. Instead of creating value with the addition of crossplay multiplayer, the company forces friends to choose a platform to play on or even buy multiple copies. This is checkbook game development, and enough is enough. The developers of the Madden NFL franchise need to be held to account, not by video game reviewers, but by the community itself.

[Shack News]

Madden 23 uses what feels like a hybrid approach to collisions. There is one part pure animation and another that is seemingly based on physics. Unfortunately, the two don’t always play well together. There are too many instances in gameplay where the contact made during a play results in something that makes you ask, “now how did that happen from that?” That inconsistency breaks immersion. With that major aspect of the game still trying to develop, there is a ton of pressure on the other parts of gameplay to take up the slack. While I didn’t find myself hating the gameplay, I was underwhelmed.

[Forbes]

TL;DR

The foundation for an excellent entry to the Madden series is here. EA & Tiburon just need to patch up some glaring game breaking bugs. As it stands, Franchise Mode is practically unplayable and for me that is the essential component of Madden. Fans of Face of the Franchise, The Yard and Madden Ultimate Team may find some enjoyment, but it doesn't last long. Under the assumption that the issues get fixed in upcoming patches, Madden NFL 23 has potential to be the best entry in recent memory.

[PSU]

Madden fans will tell you that it hasn’t been a great decade for EA’s football sim. Like the NFL itself, the profits have continued to grow, but the product has suffered. Madden NFL 23, though, provides a glimpse of a light at the end of the tunnel with a handful of smart enhancements to animations, AI, and passing mechanics that make subtle but meaningful improvements to the moment-to-moment football on the field. To be clear, Madden still has a long way to go to catch up with other sports sims, the majority of which are more refined, less buggy, and have a clearer identity. After playing Madden NFL 23, though, I finally have a little optimism that it’s on the right path — maybe not an emphatic “Boom!”, but clear forward progress for a series that so desperately needs it.

[IGN]

However, if you're new to the series, or most likely, someone who stepped away after a long break with the franchise, then Madden NFL 23 still offers a ton of new ways to play the game, and perhaps most surprisingly, manages to make a game like football feel entirely brand-new at times. Thanks to its new passing mechanics, updated animations, and continuous tweaks to core modes like Franchise, Madden NFL 23 continues to raise the bar that EA Tiburon has set for itself at the beginning of the decade.

[Windows Central]

Watch The Trailer