Is 'The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum' The Worst Thing To Come Out Of Tolkien's Franchise? Here's What The Reviews Say

There have been a handful of license shenanigans happening to "Lord of the Rings" in recent years, and that's given new studios access to the intellectual property. Daedalic Entertainment somehow ended up with the green light for a Gollum stealth game, and they seem to have whiffed massively.

At OpenCritic, 41 aggregated reviews average out to a "weak" score of 43/100. That's in the second percentile of all games on the platform, so this game is pretty unpopular.

So, what's wrong with Gollum's adventure? Let's look at the reviews.

The game doesn't give Gollum his due

Hardcore "Lord of the Rings" fans know Gollum himself is a complex character, both a victim and a villain, but that's not explored in any meaningful way in this story. There are occasional binary choices to answer questions or take action as Gollum or Sméagol, but it never felt like this altered the story or had lasting effects on Gollum himself.

Gollum's a great character in a story but I'm not sure that means he's a brilliant engine for story in general. Gollum's wanderings between "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" were conceivably glossed over by Tolkien because they weren't very interesting. Gollum was interesting when he met Bilbo, and interesting again when he started following Frodo. What happened in between? Do we need to know that?

Stealth sucks, I know

Stealth sections are equally uninspiring and mainly involve crawling around in the shadows and shrubbery, sometimes throwing a stone at something metal to distract guards, a la "A Plague Tale." If you get caught it’s an instant fail, but Gollum has heat vision (like the eagle vision in "Assassin's Creed" or Witcher sense in "The Witcher") highlighting who is stomping and where they are. These sections aren't as irritating as the climbing, but are still unexciting, especially when you sneak so close to a guard that they must have AirPods in their ears on full blast (probably listening to the hit indie game podcast Indiescovery, no less). It completely takes the thrill out of it.

When it comes to stealth, the gameplay is no less basic, mostly thanks to the befuddling incompetence of the enemy AI. Crawling through the shadows is enough to keep you hidden from the Orc guards. They may even notice you making your way across a room and go to investigate, but if you enter a shadow in time, you'll be fully invisible to them, even when they are no more than a few inches away. Occasionally you'll need to remove a light source to make it through, which the Orcs respond to by walking over, staring at it for a moment, and then returning to their path without turning it back on.

It's kinda broken too

I frequently found myself having to restart a sequence due to something going wrong, whether that be Gollum getting stuck in a menu, or a clipping issue resulting in an unearned Game Over screen. Even when the bugs aren't game-breaking, they're certainly distracting, from characters talking without opening their mouths in cutscenes, to them not showing up in the frame at all thanks to off-kilter camerawork.

Gollum will frequently clip through environments or get stuck on invisible terrain, and his limbs are prone to contorting and gyrating in unintentionally horrifying ways. Expect frequent framerate drops and a smattering of screen tearing as well. Worse of all was a persistent issue I encountered where the game would set a checkpoint just as I triggered a fail state.

TL;DR

All in all, "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" certainly was… a game. It was not, however, a good game, nor was it a good Tolkien-inspired experience by any means.

It taunts you with familiar faces and iconographies like Gandalf, Shelob and Mordor, then subjects you to scenes of Gollum leaping away from an explosion to safety like an action movie star.

