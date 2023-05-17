The Best 'Lord Of The Rings' Games, Ranked

A new title, "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" is coming out next week (5/25), so I've been looking back nostalgically at some of the best Tolkien-inspired video games ever made. They've been putting out "Hobbit" and "LotR" games since the early '80s, so the list could be a mile long, but I'll settle with the best five games to date.

If you're one of the folks who want to make the case for how those original Apple II games have never been topped, please feel free to drop your faves in the comments below. Meanwhile, here are my top five "Lord of the Rings" games.

5. 'The Lord of the Rings Online'

Originally released in the Bush administration ('07), this MMORPG is still chugging along with a shocking amount of content available. It's built on some very old technology, but it's free to play now, so there's nothing stopping you from jumping in and exploring.

The ancient graphics and netcode might detract from the experience these days, but it's hard to argue with a huge virtual Middle-earth filled with other super fans.

4. 'The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II'

Back in 2006, just three years after "Return of the King," Electronic Arts had the "Lord of the Rings" license, and real-time strategy games were still being made by major game studios. "Battle for Middle-earth II" was never going to top the likes of "Starcraft," but it ended up being rock solid on PC, and even decent on the Xbox 360.

Sadly, the multiplayer servers shutdown over a decade ago, and there's no way to easily buy it. If you want to give it a go, you're going to have to dig around Ebay for some discs.

3. 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War'

"Shadow of War" takes everything from "Shadow of Mordor" (see below), and expands on it. There are more systems, bigger maps and uglier orcs. But considering that the previous installment was already pretty vast, the expansion wasn't really necessary.

Even worse, they decided to smother the game in microtransactions to try and squeeze out more money despite delivering a full-price single-player game. That really damaged this gaming sub-brand, even though they eventually stripped out the trashy money sinks.

2. 'Lego Lord of the Rings'

There's a lot of silly stuff in the world of "LotR," but many of the recent adaptations focus in on the most self-serious and dramatic moments. Adding in the wackiness of the Lego games really lets the goofy aspects of Tolkien's work shine through. It's okay to have fun, ya know.

1. 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor'

"Shadow of Mordor" was kind of like catching lightning in a bottle. It combined the traversal of "Assassin's Creed" and the combat of "Arkham Asylum" while adding a robust layer of complexity with the "Nemesis" system. As you took out individual Uruk leaders, that vacuum of power would cause dynamic ripples that you'd only see play out hours later. It ruled.

Most importantly, it came out early in the PS4 and Xbox One generation when very few major games were releasing. There simply wasn't much to compete with at the time. As such, it won a ton of awards, and ended up selling exceedingly well.

[Image: Monolith Productions]