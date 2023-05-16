Is 'Lego 2K Drive' The Next 'Forza Horizion?' Here's What The Reviews Say

Announced only two months ago, "Lego 2K Drive" is out this Friday, May 19, 2023. Reviews are already available, and we're a bit confused about what demographic this is really for. It has the depth of what we'd expect for games geared towards teens and adults, but the tone is strangely childish.

With 12 reviews logged at OpenCritic, "Lego 2K Drive" has a "Fair" rating of 72/100. Compared to the likes of a 92/100 for "Forza Horizon 5," you shouldn't expect a top-tier experience. However, there's still enough here to keep some folks entertained.

Here's what you should expect from this odd, but intriguing, racing game:

The open world is thriving

One area I think "Lego 2K Drive" really nailed was making the open world seem fun and alive. There are three main different kinds of activities you can do across the four different islands (all of which have lots of fast travel locations): races, events and in-world activities. The in-world activities just come up as your drive through a checkpoint, similar to Trail Blazers in "Forza Horizon 5," where you have to go from one place to the next in a certain amount of time (sometimes while also doing other things).

[Stevivor]

It quickly becomes something more akin to an open-world adventure/RPG than a pure driving game, throwing new and more challenging obstacles your way through its series of quests that can be overcome with pure skill or navigated with thoughtful vehicle building. The world itself can even change in ways that affect races, like being rewarded a lawn mower in an optional side quest that can clear out patches of weeds across each map so they're not in the way during races.

[Press Start]

Microtransactions galore

Where "Lego 2K Drive" dips in grandeur is in its devotion to microtransactions. While publisher 2K Games has become known for its microtransaction systems, which feature heavily in games like "NBA 2K" and "WWE 2K," their appearance in "Lego 2K Drive" feels particularly egregious.

[GamesHub]

"Lego 2K Drive" is a chaotically fun kart racer with a standout single-player mode that I hope to see become a new standard for the genre. It's just a shame that it's saddled with some egregious microtransactions that should raise red flags for parents and competitive players looking to race online.

[Digital Trends]

The writing doesn't hit

There are still jokes, but they're goofy and generic. It probably suffers from being original — though I was initially intrigued by Lego branching out into the great unknown instead of brickifying existing IP, but without the framework of Iron Man's wit, it all seems a little too childish with no substance. Characters all have pun names, but they're not very original — the alien is called Hugh Mann — and that's the level of jokes you're dealing with here with not much else.

[The Gamer]

In other words, while the gameplay is pitched at a reasonably mature audience, the humor is tailored to a much younger demographic. "Lego 2K Drive" has a massive story mode. It's the game's main feature. And yet I'm really struggling to think of a game where I wish I could skip over the narrative bits more than this one.

[Digitally Downloaded]

"Lego 2K Drive" launches on Friday, May 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.

Watch the trailer: