'The Last Of Us Part I' Brings Fungus Zombies To The PC For The First Time

Grant Brunner
Ten years after the original PS3 launch, this ground-up remake of "The Last of Us" is finally available for PC gamers.
Play "The Last of Us Part I" on PC or PS5 now.

Via PlayStation.

