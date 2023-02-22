Is 'Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe' A Worthy Port To The Nintendo Switch? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" is a port of a game from 2011 that was initially intended for the Nintendo Wii. Now It's in HD, has a slew of new features, abilities and modes, and is on the much more popular and up-to-date Switch console.

But does this feel like a cheap cash-in or a true blue, standalone game that deserves to be accredited on its own merits? Here's what critics thought of the game.

The premise

Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a Nintendo Switch remaster of the 2011 Return to Dream Land for Wii, with several new features, including a harder endgame mode and a theme park with a large collection of minigames. After agreeing to help an interdimensional traveler who’s crash-landed on your planet, you guide Kirby through side-scrolling levels and absorb enemies to copy their abilities: Sword and Beam have become ubiquitous in the series, but there are also two new ones, Sand and Mecha (the latter turns you into a hovering robot complete with orange safety goggles). Deluxe also emphasizes multiplayer, allowing four friends to jump across Planet Popstar together.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is still an enhanced remaster of a 12-year-old Wii game, but it effectively brings forward one of the pink puffball's best outings, complete with meaningful additions. The result is a game worthy of sitting in the Switch catalog next to last year's superb Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

8.75 from [Game Informer]

The adventure? Familiar

As far as that action goes, it’s classic Kirby fare; waddle through brightly-colored 2D levels, inhale enemies to steal their abilities, and take on boss fights at regular intervals. There are multiple lands with the standard themes you’d expect from a game like this, such as the deserts of Raisin Ruins or the icy mountains of White Wafers, and several stages housed in each one.

3/5 from [Dexerto]

Like other entries in the Kirby franchise, Return to Dream Land Deluxe places great emphasis on approachability. So much so, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe ends up feeling like one of the most approachable Kirby games to date. In fact, I’d go so far as to say Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe serves as one of the best offerings among casual titles in 2023 as it can be enjoyed easily both by younger gamers and anyone who’s simply looking for a stress-free, laid-back experience.

However, there is new stuff

Away from these headline new features and you’ve also got two brand new copy abilities to add to the mix here, Mecha and Sand, both of which fit into the fun perfectly well. Indeed, we reckon Mecha is one of our favourite Kirby abilities thus far, equipping you with powerful lasers, overhead blasters, and multidirectional thrusters to zoom around levels with. Once you've beaten the main story, the returning Extra mode (which has also seen a few surprise tweaks) unlocks alongside The Arena, giving you a challenging new main campaign variant and a boss rush mode to contend with. All of this makes for a Kirby adventure that’s absolutely packed to the gills with content and replayability. Indeed, we’ve beaten the main story, the new epilogue, and had a fair old crack at the minigames so far and our save file is showing us at just 34% completion. That’s a lot of Kirby!

9/10 from [Nintendo Life]

One big draw of this re-release is the post-game mode Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler. Unlocked after clearing the core game for the first time (which will take you roughly five hours), this new mode will take you a few more hours to finish, and deals with Magalor’s redemption arc, who is playable (and full four player support, with everyone using clones of Magalor). I wouldn’t go in expecting anything really crucial lore-wise (which is kind of a given for a Kirby game), but it’s a fun little few-hour romp that puts you in the driver’s seat of Magalor himself, with some tricks of his own.

9/10 from [Destructoid]

TL;DR

Return to Dream Land certainly isn’t Kirby’s best or most creative outing, but if you haven’t already played it on Wii, the Deluxe version is the ideal way to see what a traditional Kirby game is all about.

7/10 from [IGN]

It might be a little simple for some tastes, but it's grand fun to get lost in such a sweet little adventure regardless.

7/10 from [GameSpot]

This may be a blast from the past, but it’s even more exciting when viewed as a peek at what’s to come.

