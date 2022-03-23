Is 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' As Good As 'Borderlands?' Here's What The Reviews Say

"Wonderlands" has earned a "Generally favorable" score of 81/100 on Metacritic based on 47 logged reviews. OpenCritic has 43 reviews aggregated, and it also averages out to 81/100. These scores are, unsurprisingly, very similar to "Borderlands 3." Not quite as high as the franchise's peak with "Borderlands 2," but good reviews all around.

Jennifer Locke at Windows Central compares "Wonderlands" favorably to the last game in their 4/5 review, but doesn't let the game design here off easy:

If what turned you off from Borderlands 3 was the cringy influencer story, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may be perfect for you. But if you aren't a fan of the fundamental gameplay loop in Borderlands, then Wonderlands won't change that. Wonderlands is a Borderlands game through and through, but it changes just enough mechanics to make it feel new and fresh. The addicting loot grind is still there, even if it needs some tweaking, and that'll be sure to keep players coming back for more.

DigitalTrends's Emily Morrow gave the game a fairly positive 4/5 review, but was particularly critical of the added grind:

Unfortunately, Wonderlands‘ decision to incorporate RPG mechanics means that one of the genre’s worst traits is on display alongside its better ones. This game is grindy — more grindy than any Borderlands game before it. While you don’t necessarily need to grind for good loot unless you’re looking for something in particular, you do need to grind for XP. The game’s sidequests and other activities are ostensibly “optional”, but if you want to even have a snowball’s chance in hell of being leveled enough to take on the next main story area, you really have to do them. These side zones are fun, but they’re more of the same combat as the campaign, so if you’re looking for something completely different, you’ll be disappointed.

Ethan Anderson at Twinfinite also gave the game a 4/5 score, and ended up really loving the setting and characters:

While the gameplay felt familiar, Tiny Tina and the rest of the main cast carry this one on their backs through witty, fun dialogue that stayed consistently entertaining throughout the campaign. The banter, fantasy setting, and TTRPG concept really created so much more enjoyment than I expected to find here.

CGM's 8.5/10 review from Dayna Eileen is quite hot on the game in spite of an unskippable lengthy tutorial:

Overall, the game is very linear, but includes plenty of exploration within its boundaries. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has an exciting story and great script paired with stellar voice acting. Without that, the game likely wouldn’t have drawn me in as much as it did. I find myself wanting to play whenever I have a free moment, and even despite the tutorial, I cannot wait for the Xbox Series X version.

However, over at GameSpot, Darryn Bonthuys's 7/10 review reads a little bit harsher:

As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment. Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone. That makes for a game that is packed with solid first-person shooter action and a competent multiclass system for creating an interesting Fatemaker. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands retreads the same mechanical and narrative ground as Borderlands 3, ultimately creating a chapter in the franchise that's fun but forgettable.

"Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on Marchc 25.