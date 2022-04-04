Is The New 'Lego Star Wars' Game Strong With The Force? Here's What Reviews Say

With 16 reviews counted, "The Skywalker Saga" has an average of 83/100 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, OpenCritic has 35 reviews also ending up with 83/100 as the aggregated score. It's been a long time since a Lego game hit these kinds of numbers, so it's probably worth checking out even if you've fallen off the Lego train.

Windows Central's Rebecca Spear summarized their experience quite positively in their 4/5 review:

If you're a fan of Star Wars, you definitely should pick the Skywalker Saga up. The silly LEGO logic subverted my expectations and allowed me to view these classic stories in a whole new light while making me laugh every few minutes. This humor was especially well done in the original and prequel trilogies. However, the sequel trilogy felt more serious and the gags didn't land nearly as often.

Tristan Ogilvie ended up giving the game an 8/10 at IGN, and heavily praised the mission design:

It’s not just The Skywalker Saga’s sense of humour that kept me engaged, but its mission variety too. Though never quite as daring or inventive as 2021’s It Takes Two, the 45 main story levels constantly switch things up so that the action never grows stale. The Skywalker Saga is capable of delivering mindless carnage on a massive scale, like when The Battle of Naboo briefly blossoms into a thrilling game of tower defense, and you gleefully lob balls of energy from Gungan catapults to decimate hordes of Trade Federation droids and assault tanks. Yet it can also be more focused and cerebral, such as when Rey enters the mirror cave on Temple Island, and you carefully puppeteer her reflections in order to reach exit portal switches.

Chris Carter's 7.5/10 Destructoid review is a bit cooler on the game, but they call out the pacing as being on point:

The Skywalker Saga is going to impact different mindsets in different ways. To some, retreading on old media they’ve seen a million times in a faster-paced format could be a blessing. To others who still hold a lot of water for some of these stories, it might feel truncated due to the packing-in of all nine major episodes. Again, with five stages in tow for each film, that’s just right for a few films that only have roughly an hour’s worth of storytelling in them at best; and on the short side for the more compelling tales (I’ll let you guess which ones I’m talking about) And that’s how long it’ll take to complete each game episode, roughly: an hour or less if you absolutely rush.

Diego Perez gave "Lego Star Wars" a 4.5/5 on AOTF, and even compared it to platforming royalty:

The Skywalker Saga actually has much more in common with Mario and other 3D platformers than you’d think. The game is at its best when it sets you loose on a planet and doesn’t hold your hand, letting you search for as many collectibles as you can find. Character swapping is easier than ever too, done via a menu that you can bring up at any time without loading, so you’re never inconvenienced when trying to collect a Kyber Brick or do a side quest.

And bringing up the rear, James McLoughlin's 5/5 review at VGC quells any fears oldheads might have:

The sheer amount of things to do and see around the galaxy will likely keep you occupied until Disney decides to spin up another trilogy. It’s hard to imagine this game being any better than it is beyond some incredibly minor nitpicks, and for those who hold the PS2 games incredibly dear, it’s everything they could have ever wanted.

"Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" releases on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on Tuesday, April 5.

