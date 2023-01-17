Is The New 'Fire Emblem' On Switch Engaging? Here's What Critics Have To Say

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

After nearly four years of waiting, "Fire Emblem: Engage" continues the long-running strategy franchise from Intelligent Systems. This isn't quite as ambitious as the first Switch installment, but it's still delivering the goods for long-time fans.

With over 40 reviews counted at OpenCritic, "Engage" is sitting at a "Strong" average of 82/100. It's a step down from the "Mighty" score of 89/100 that the previous game got, but there's still a lot to appreciate here.

At IGN, Brendan Graeber gave the game an enthusiastic 9/10:

It’s no small feat that Fire Emblem Engage is able to tell a simple-but-fun story that celebrates the vast history of its series in a way that doesn’t rely on prior knowledge of that legacy. Building the perfect team of diverse characters and pairing them with the Emblem Rings of past heroes allows for tons of customization and strategy, and blasting through the enemy ranks with their special powers is always immensely satisfying.

Siliconera's Jenni Lada was warm on the entire game, and her 10/10 makes clear the crew plays a large role in its success:

The characters tend to be pretty well-rounded, though ones who aren’t royalty are only explored during support conversations. (These go up to A-rank.) I especially appreciated how well it handles certain characters, as these conversations don’t harp on about their appearances or likes.

However, not everyone agrees. GameRadar's Hirun Cryer only gave the game a 2.5/5 citing concerns with the characters:

Fire Emblem Engage's newcomers can't hold a candle to 2019's cast, try as they might. With such a large focus on famed heroes like Roy and Lucina, Intelligent Systems struggles to find the space to let this new roster grow over the course of Engage's 30 hours of play. The story really hones in on the older characters to the detriment of the new cast – it's a race to accrue the returning crew, leaving any storytelling details on how the new characters relate to the wider world in the dust.

Zhiqing Wan agrees that the "new characters are dullards," but ends up on a cheerier 3.5/5 score for Twinfinite:

The problem starts and ends with the new characters. New faces like Alear, Framme, and Vander simply fail to inspire any sort of awe or camaraderie when they interact with each other. Alear’s weird choice of hair color notwithstanding, their character arc seems to exist as a flat line, with mild bumps here and there.

Nintendo Switch owners can see for themselves when "Fire Emblem: Engage" launches on January 20, 2023.

Also Consider: Grant's Most Anticipated Games Of 2023