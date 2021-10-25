As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

How do the critics feel? Let's look at the top level: The big aggregation sites are showing a fairly warm reception. Metacritic is sitting at 81/100 based on 56 reviews, and OpenCritic is coming in at 82/100 with 69 reviews. If we were the developers at Eidos-Montreal, we'd be pretty happy with those numbers.

In their 8/10 review on IGN, Tom Marks had this to say:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nicely balances a goofy, action-filled adventure with some genuinely heartfelt story moments, and the choices you’re given can add some surprising personal twists to your particular playthrough. Its combat and level design are relatively simple if still consistently entertaining, but it’s the relationships and banter between its characters that keep everything fresh as they evolve. It isn’t going to set the world on fire, but Guardians of the Galaxy is still another convincing example of how much fun a linear, no-frills, single-player campaign can be.

Similarly positive, Game Informer's Andrew Reiner says:

As a fan of the Guardians’ comic books and movies, I thoroughly enjoyed Eidos-Montreal’s unique take on this supergroup. The nonstop character banter and nicely designed choices make this a journey worth taking, even if the gameplay takes a little too long to highlight the team’s true potential.

In a slightly less-positive 6.5/10 review on Destructoid, Chris Carter gave it this "Alright" rating:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy coasts by quite a bit on personality, and that’s definitely going to make it divisive. Playing through it myself, I was constantly torn. When it gets going and it’s firing on all cylinders, it’s fun. But it’s also exceedingly linear (in a negative sense in some aspects of the game) and many of the choices it offers are surface-level at best. Treat it like an arcadey weekend romp and you’ll be fine: bonus points if you already adore these lovable little bandits.

And to round things out, Aran Suddi from The Sixth Axis was fairly critical of the technical execution:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy coasts by quite a bit on personality, and that’s definitely going to make it divisive. Playing through it myself, I was constantly torn. When it gets going and it’s firing on all cylinders, it’s fun. But it’s also exceedingly linear (in a negative sense in some aspects of the game) and many of the choices it offers are surface-level at best. Treat it like an arcadey weekend romp and you’ll be fine: bonus points if you already adore these lovable little bandits.

All said, it's pretty clear that this is a worthwhile release for anyone who's already invested in Marvel's goofball team of superheroes. Everyone else? Your mileage may vary.

Interested in playing it for yourself? Grab it on PlayStation and Xbox at Amazon, stream the cloud version on Switch and play on PC with Steam.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.