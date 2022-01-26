Is 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Any Good? Here's What Reviews Have To Say

Goodbye, Game Boy

Ever since the franchise took off in the 90s, there has been a strong current in the "Pokémon" fandom that clamored for a more action-focused console RPG. Two and a half decades in, it seems that Nintendo and Game Freak have finally delivered handily with "Pokémon Legends: Arceus."

Over at Metacritic, 40 early reviews average out to a rosy 86/100. 35 reviews counted in OpenCritic level out to 84/100, but we're looking at an overall very positive initial reaction.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

What The Critics Have To Say

In their 8.75/10 review on Game Informer, Brian Shea had this to say:

...Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a worthwhile spin-off adventure, even if some of the concepts aren’t fully developed. With an enticing gameplay loop, fun side activities, and a story I’m glad I saw through to the end, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sets a solid foundation for what I hope is the next evolution for the series.

Gamesradar's Sam Loveridge gave the game a strong 4.5/5, but found it comes up just short:

Problems with the performance are the one thing holding Pokemon Legends: Arceus back from perfection. But when you're having such a great time with the actual gameplay, it's not enough to hold back this otherwise impressive swing into a new Pokemon generation, building on the foundations of the past with exciting new mechanics, a more open structure, and efforts made to address each of the elements that were becoming stale.

Meanwhile, Chris Scullion at VGC gave it the full 5/5:

Pokémon Legends is the breath of fresh air the series has needed for so long. It may not have been apparent from the trailers, but this is one of the most entertaining, engaging and engrossing games in the entire history of the Pokémon series, and is highly recommended to both long-time fans and complete newcomers.

Laura Gray's 4.5/5 review on ScreenRant calls out some of the new systems as a particular strength in "Arceus:"

Players who enjoy solid crafting systems will find Pokémon Legends: Arceus' use of foraging and crafting systems well balanced. From early in the game, the ability to craft both at Base Camps and from a crafting kit in the inventory offers seamless and imperative access to item crafting.

On a slightly more critical note, the 7/10 review from Giovanni Colantonio at Digital Trends had some stern words regarding the artistic and technical execution: