With 24 reviews in the mix at Metacritic, the new release is sitting at a 77/100 metascore. Unsurprisingly, the eight reviews currently on OpenCritic average out to 77/100 as well. That's a big drop off from the 85/100 metascore of the original, but that's what 14 years of expectations will get you.

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl" releases on Nintendo Switch on November 19.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

In their 8.5/10 review at Game Informer, John Carson enjoyed the nostalgic nature of the release:

I’ve really enjoyed my time re-exploring Sinnoh, despite my qualms with the lack of critical path difficulty. They’re a welcome throwback to a simpler time when I felt completing a Pokédex was a somewhat realistic task to undertake. Veteran trainers will find plenty here to scratch a nostalgic itch, and new trainers who missed out the first time around have a solid adventure to embark on.

The 7/10 Shack News review from Donovan Erskine points out that this probably isn't bringing in new players:

There are some much-needed quality of life improvements, and the games are well polished and run really smoothly on the Switch. It’s hard to see newer fans finding much to appreciate here, but those that have fond memories of the original Diamond and Pearl will have a lot to love about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Jordan Middler at Nintendolife was a bit harsher with their 6/10 review:

While some of the slower elements of the original games have been fixed, and The Grand Underground makes up for the comparatively weak Pokédex, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s new art style and a few other stumbles make this pair of games a somewhat disappointing retread of Generation 4.

GameSpot still only has a provisional score of 7/10 from Steve Watts, but they find it works well more often than not:

It can't be easy for a storied franchise to pay homage to its legacy while also modernizing in this way, but in my experience so far, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl strike the right balance.

So, are you feeling nostalgic enough to pick it up on day one?

[Buy From Amazon]