Is 'Nintendo Switch Sports' A Fitting Follow-Up To 'Wii Sports?' Here's What Reviews Say

With 29 reviews aggregated on Metacritic, "Nintendo Switch Sports" has metascore of 75/100. While the reviews aren't glowing, this seems like a solid installment in the beloved franchise. You're probably going to have a good time, but it's not going to shake the industry.

In their preliminary 7/10 review at Gamespot, Kurt Indovina sums it up nicely:

After all these years, it's easy to associate Wii Sports most with its popularization of motion controls in gaming, but its greatest achievement may actually be that even after 16 years, its core gameplay design is a potent reminder how much fun simple games with friends can be. I didn't realize how much I needed a Wii Sports-like experience in my life, until playing Nintendo Switch Sports.

Keza MacDonald's 4/5 review in The Guardian makes it clear that you're gonna have fun with friends, but there are limitations:

Nintendo Switch Sports effortlessly entertained my family and a friend’s family for an entire afternoon, and it’s the kind of thing you’ll bust out for an hour here and there for years to come when people visit. It’s just so welcoming, a quality I especially value in a game. One thing to bear in mind is that you can’t play with a friend unless you connect the Switch to a TV, which puts the kibosh on spontaneous pub tennis matches or office sword fights – probably for the best, if we’re honest, as enthusiastic movements sent a Joy-Con flying off in an unexpected direction twice in the time I’ve been playing this for review.

ShackNews' Ozzie Mejia gave the game an 8/10, and points out that not all of the games are equally good:

As an offline package, Nintendo Switch Sports is a hoot just for Bowling and Chambara alone. The other games are worth trying at least once. Volleyball might even grow on some people. Unfortunately, Badminton, Tennis, and Soccer lost steam with me after a while, but half a package that I'll return to again and again is certainly nothing to sneeze at. I hope this is a collection that will continue to grow, because I had forgotten what a crowd-pleaser the Wii Sports era was. It's good to have that spirit back.

Jordan Minor gave it a 3.5/5 at PCMag, and was pretty bummed by the lack of variety at launch:

Some Nintendo Switch Sports games are definitely better than others, but the biggest issue right now is lack of quantity, not quality. More sports are coming later this year as free updates, such as golf and an enhanced soccer mode with more leg strap support. However, without baseball, boxing, and basketball (not to mention all of Wii Sports Resort’s wackier tropical activities) Nintendo Switch Sports currently feels a little lacking. That said, Wii Sports wasn’t the most substantial game either, so if you're one of the tens of millions of players who fell in love with that phenomenon, you'll also dig Nintendo Switch Sports.

Twinfinite's Rebecca Stone ended up only giving it a 3/5 — disappointed with the lack of innovation:

The game feels so basic. It’s hardly better than Wii Sports was in 2006, which came bundled with the console as a glorified tech demo. While it’s true that golf is being added for free later, I can’t help but feel like Nintendo Switch Sports is incomplete, especially when comparing the lineup of games to the massive offering from Wii Sports Resort in 2009. I expected more, not less.

"Nintendo Switch Sports" launches on Switch on Friday, April 29.