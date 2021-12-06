By and large, the reviews for "Halo: Infinite" are exceedingly positive — especially for the campaign itself. With 69 reviews counted at Metacritic, it's sitting at an 87/100 metascore. At OpenCritic, 107 reviews average out to a very similar 86/100. Without a doubt, the critical consensus is positive, but not everyone feels as strongly about the multiplayer as they do the campaign.

In Jordan Ramée's 9/10 GameSpot review, the new elements in the campaign earn high marks:

Certain story elements are on the weaker side and the amazing Grappleshot makes the rest of Chief's equipment feel a bit lacking in comparison, but these are small shortcomings in what otherwise feels like the best Halo campaign in years and an excellent evolution of what Halo can be.

Over at VG247, Alex Donaldson gave it a full five stars:

Halo Infinite isn’t perfect. It has foibles and struggles here and there. But it’s also a slam dunk of a release; it’s exactly what Halo needs to be now. As Halo’s relevance has felt to wane over recent years, this is a bold statement that, no, Halo isn’t ‘over’.

IGN's Ryan McCaffrey awarded it a 9/10 with an absolutely glowing review:

Turning us loose to explore a massive open ring with almost complete freedom to approach combat with a wide range of iconic guns, vehicles, and toys has absolutely brought Halo’s single-player campaign back into contention as one of the finest out there (to say nothing of the amazing multiplayer suite), and even though it drops the ball a bit with the story and lack of environmental variety, Infinite picks it back up again with style.

In a more skeptical 3.5/5 review on ScreenRant, Mansoor Mithaiwala thinks the multiplayer is dragging the game down:

Sadly, while Halo Infinite's campaign is unquestionably worth playing, the game's multiplayer is nearing a "wait and see" phase. If the numerous issues can't be fixed in a timely manner — or if the studio doesn't at least offer a comprehensive plan that addresses the glaring concerns — then this grand return of Halo may wane quickly.

The Halo: Infinite campaign launches on December 8 for Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Multiplayer is available now.