Is 'Gran Turismo 7' Any Good? Here's What Reviews Say

With 75 reviews counted at MetaCritic, "GT7" is sitting at a solid 88/100 metascore. Unsurprisingly, the OpenCritic average is very similar with 88/100 based on 73 reviews. By and large, critics are very happy with this installment in Sony's long-running racing sim series.

IGN's Luke Reilly summed up the game nicely in their 9/10 review:

On the eve of the series’ 25th birthday, "Gran Turismo 7" is more than just a celebration of cars this time around; in some ways, it’s also a celebration of itself. A modern mix of the original "Gran Turismo’s" trendsetting format with "GT Sport’s" stern but very successful focus on competitive online racing, this version is a potent podium performance from developer Polyphony Digital.

Chris Carter over at Destructoid thinks it's a good fit for both nerds and noobs alike in their 8.5/10 review:

"GT7" is an approachable sim that will also cater to people who like to just tinker and flip through menus, or look at the cars they picked up at their own pace. That tinkering can get as broad as installing a new air filter to get a slight edge, or changing your oil and giving your vehicle a car wash. And you know what? It kind of offers the same experience as a Tamagotchi pet, and it’s still addicting.

In GamingBolt's 10/10 review, Rashid Sayed particularly praises the track selection and quality:

Where tracks are concerned, "Gran Turismo 7" features over 90 variations of them, which include fan favorites like Trial Mountain, Le Mans, and Nürburgring. As expected, the tracks have been designed carefully so that they resemble their real life counterparts as closely as possible.

Andi Hamilton gave the game a 5/5 in VG247, and calls out the superb weather system:

A rainy day can massively affect a race and, in one case (where I got a bit cocky up at Brands Hatch and tried and stay out for an extra lap on hard racing tyres in the wet), I felt the car’s grip slip out from underneath me as I aquaplaned into oblivion. That sensation, which is impossible to describe until you’ve felt it yourself, actually helps improve your racing because it is so much more effective in communicating what is actually going on with your car than anything visual.

However, Jordan Middler at VGC is a bit more critical in their 3/5 review:

If you can suffer through the clunky menus, endless dull dialogue and 100 visits to the cafe, then there’s an excellent racing game somewhere hidden in "Gran Turismo 7." It’s baffling that the game does its best to impede you from getting to the track, but when you actually get there, there’s a lot of fun to be had.

"Gran Turismo 7" launches on PS4 and PS5 on Friday, March 4.