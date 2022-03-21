Is 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' The Spooky Game We've Been Waiting For? Here's What The Reviews Say

Metacritic has collected 84 reviews of Tango Gameworks' latest horror game, and it's currently sitting at a "generally favorable" 75/100. Meanwhile, OpenCritic has 81 reviews and an average of 76/100. "Ghostwire" is mostly receiving a warm reception, but the clunkier elements on offer mean that it's not going to unseat the likes of 'Elden Ring' or 'Horizon: Forbidden West' on critical lists or sales charts.

Game Informer's Blake Hester found the game hard to review despite sincerely loving many of the elements, and giving it an overall score of 8/10:

The things I like about GhostWire, I really like. I'd go so far as to say that some elements – its world, enemy design, etc. – are among my favorites in a game in years. That said, there are plenty of elements, such as story and gameplay, where GhostWire is hardly up to snuff.

Mollie L Patterson gave the game a 4/5 rating at EGM, but felt like it falls short in its ambitions:

I think this is a good game, but it’s sadly never great—and if you play it and feel it falls more into “average” territory, I wouldn’t blame you one bit. There are some parts of Ghostwire that I genuinely enjoyed, and which I’d love to see expanded and enhanced in a sequel, but there are also so many hints that we’re about to jump into a deep dark lake of intrigue and imagination, only to end up sitting in a wading pool.

At GamingBolt, Shubhankar Parijat's 8/10 review was critical of the more generic open world elements, but they heavily praised the setting and atmosphere:

While it falls prey to many trappings of modern open world games, Ghostwire: Tokyo does so much in such a uniquely distinct way that it still stays with you. Though it’s formulaic and relies on certain design tropes, the veneer wrapped around all of that still makes it feel like a very unique experience. In a few months from now, when I think back on Ghostwire: Tokyo, that it has a “clear the map” open world probably won’t be the thing that sticks with me- it will be how unique its tone and atmosphere are, how fun its combat it is, how eerie and psychedelic the experience feels, or how strangely affecting its quests could often be. And ultimately, that uniqueness is its biggest asset, even when it is paradoxically at odds with so much of its design being straightforward and mundane.

Meanwhile, Imogen Donovan's 7/10 review at GamingBible goes out of its way to share how certain clever choices ramp up the tension:

I know I’m describing something very specific here, but the pinnacle of Ghostwire: Tokyo’s use of audio and haptics was an unsettling moment when I was exploring an office building. It was very silent, very tense and the soundtrack was very ominous. Yet, I wasn’t too freaked out until the DualSense recreated the sensation in a heartbeat in my hands as I crouched through the creepy halls, unsure of what would be around the corner, and it was extremely off-putting. In a good way.

Jordan Middler's 3/5 review at VGC is one of the lower scores, but it reads as surprisingly positive:

While Ghostwire’s mission structure could certainly be more unique, and the game feels like it comes to an abrupt halt rather than a graceful conclusion, it’s otherwise a memorable experience with combat that is fun, even if it gets a bit stale towards the end of the journey.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo" released on PS5 and PC on March 25.