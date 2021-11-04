As always, let's start out with the high-level look of the critical consensus with some review aggregators. OpenCritic has 87 reviews logged with an average of 92/100. Over on MetaCritic, 76 reviews average out to a 91/100. By and larger, we're looking at universal praise for Playground Games' fifth open world racer.

On GamesRadar+, Heather Wald was wildly positive on the game's setting in their 5/5 review:

The expansive new setting of Mexico really does have so much to offer, and longtime players and newcomers alike are sure to have a blast discovering everything you can get stuck into. I've lost count of the number of races I sped my way through that I immediately wanted to experience all over again.

IGN's Luke Reilly praises not only the depth of the mechanics, but how easy it to the jump in with his perfect 10/10 review:

Forza Horizon 5 is a deep and nuanced car nirvana for revheads and auto geeks to endlessly collect, tinker, and experiment. It’s also an extremely accessible buffet of racing spectacle open to everyone, from Deluxe Edition diehards to Game Pass nomads – no matter their driving skill or mechanical knowledge.

Alessandro Barbosa's 9/10 review at GameSpot makes clear that this iteration takes a wonderful open world racing formula, and improves in almost every way:

Even when it is familiar, Forza Horizon 5 makes small, but thoughtful changes to its established blueprint that hones in on the people behind the cars in a way that the franchise has previously just glossed over. Its alterations to progression are welcome, too, letting you focus on the events that you love while also giving you even more event types to make effective use of the varied and fun map that has been designed around Mexico's best hits.

Keza MacDonald tackled the review for The Guardian, and the game earned a 4/5 score for a wonderful, if sometimes uneven, experience:

Horizon 5 organises its showpiece moments – think driving away from erupting volcanoes, racing against planes, supercar competitions along the coast, that kinda thing – into a storyline of sorts that follows your superstar driver through the world’s greatest driving event, but even that is spread across many different festival sites. Over a few hours’ play, unredeemed rewards and unspent currencies and trading cards and slot-machine-style wheelspins stack up in the menus like unread emails. The one thing I never felt I had enough of was cars. Almost every one is a joy to drive, and I only say almost because I find the supercars obnoxious. Give me a filthy rally car and a jungle trail, and I’m much happier.

In Destructoid's 8.5/10 review CJ Andriessen does call out some of the compromises needed to run the game on Microsoft's low-end offering:

I spent most of my review session playing in Graphics Mode on Xbox Series S, which locks the frame rate at 30fps and features a minimal amount of pop-in when compared to Performance Mode. That mode runs at a nearly silky-smooth 60fps, but the pop-in is abundant, and depending on what you’re doing, can be very distracting. I actually had to use the rewind feature in one of my races after the shadow of an evergreen tree suddenly appeared on the road as I was driving over it, completely throwing off my concentration.

That's a whole lot of praise, and since it's available on Game Pass when the standard edition launches on November 9th, we're definitely going to jump in on day one.

