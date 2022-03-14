Is 'Final Fantasy Origin' A Competent Soulslike? Here's What The Reviews Say

With 36 reviews aggregated at Metacritic, "Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin" is sitting at a "Mixed" average score of 73/100. OpenCritic, on the other hand, has 29 reviews logged with a slightly higher 76/100 average making the score "Strong."

In the 8/10 IGN review, reviewer Jada Griffin summed up the game like this:

It began as a collection of the loosest of story ideas that seemed to go nowhere, but slowly but surely Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin pulled it all together and managed to stick the landing[...] There’s significant room for improvement in the tools it gives you to manage the avalanche of gear that drops in every mission, but the nods to Final Fantasy history littered throughout its levels are enough to divert attention from that sort of thing.

GamesBeat's Mike Minotti gave the game a score of 4/5, and calls out the job system as a particular strength:

The game’s job system is the real highlight. You start with a few basic classes, like mage or duelist. You can equip two of them at any time and switch between them whenever you want, even during combat. You don’t level up your character, you level up your jobs. As you do, you can unlock new abilities and perks from skill trees.

Chris Carter over at Destructoid ended up giving the game an 8.5/10, but warns players of what's ahead:

I can see reviews and takes flying all over the place for Stranger of Paradise, easily. It’s not for everyone, despite how much the Final Fantasy name might bring people in. It’s a Team Ninja action game first, and an oddball isekai story second. It’s also one of the weirdest games I’ve reviewed in a while because it speaks to me in a lot of ways, but it wears its flaws on its sleeve. Go in cautiously if you want a new action game to sink your teeth into.

Dom Peppiatt gave "Final Fantasy Origin" a middling score of 3/5 at VG247, but it's a strong three:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a B-movie game. It’s loud, dumb, and full of fun. You have to ignore a lot – a lot – of issues if you want to extract the joy from its chaotic heart, but once you commit, toy around with the weapons, penetrate its poorly-explained mechanics and forgive Jack for his one-dimensional personality, you’re left with a game that’s part Devil May Cry, part Nioh, and part Face/Off. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to play that?

On the more negative side, Jon Bailes takes the game to task for its lackluster script in GamesRadar's 2.5/5 review:

To be clear, though, the story and script really are awful, sometimes hilariously so, but awful nonetheless. We do at least get an explanation as to why the core team of characters, Jack, Ash, and Jed, who look like the results of an exchange programme between '90s boy bands, are so determined to kill Chaos. Yet Jack has all the personality and depth of an Action Man doll, which still somehow makes him more charismatic than his mates or the other characters you meet along the way.

"Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin" releases on Friday, March 18 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.