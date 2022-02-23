Is 'Elden Ring' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The long awaited spiritual successor to FromSoftware's "Souls" games is finally upon us, and the initial reviews are pretty much universally positive. Based on 27 scored reviews on MetaCritic, "Elden Ring's" metascore is currently 98/100. Similarly, OpenCritic has 79 reviews counted with an average score of 97/100.

In their 10/10 review on IGN, Mitchell Saltzman had this to say about 87 hours of play:

Throughout it all, while the fundamentals of combat haven’t changed much from what we’ve seen before, the enormous variety of viciously designed enemies and the brutal but surmountable bosses have brought its battles to a new level. Even with all the threads I didn’t manage to tug on my first playthrough (of what I’m sure will be several), what I was treated to can easily be held amongst the best open-world games I’ve ever played.

Over on Game Rant, Pam K Ferdinand's 5/5 review calls out the variety of visuals:

But the game features the diversity of environments, with breathtaking vistas stretching to the horizon and begging for exploration, that fans have come to expect from the developer. Windswept fields, occasional rainstorms, and lightning bolts flashing from the sky combine with a day and night cycle to make the Lands Between feel alive.

In EGM's review-in-progress, Mollie L Patterson gives this comparison between "Elden Ring" and earlier releases:

If the previous games were a 2,000 piece Lego set, with every piece dedicated to building one elaborate and detailed structure, Elden Ring is those same pieces spread out across a table to craft a variety of buildings.

Sam Chandler at ShackNews summed up their feelings nicely in this 9/10 review:

Simply put, Elden Ring is Miyazaki and FromSoftware’s magnum opus. It feels like the vision for the genre has reached its final form. Elden Ring is a meticulously crafted game, with a world begging to be explored and experienced. It is truly mesmerizing in its scope, an astonishing success and everything I had hoped it would be. Forget what you knew about the genre, the real Soulsborne starts here, with Elden Ring.

Digital Trends' Giovanni Colantonio argues "Even the haters will be impressed" in their 4/5 review:

There’s a good reason that Souls games are so polarizing, and Elden Ring brings the divide into focus. On one hand, it’s an astonishing achievement. The action RPG is frequently mesmerizing, offering the hands down best open-world experience since, you guessed it, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But to give the detractors their due, it’s also a game that demands perfection from players while refusing to clean up the series’ sloppiest quirks.

Don’t let that last part scare you off, though. Despite its lack of finesse, Elden Ring is an all-enveloping adventure filled with incredible landscapes, fantastic enemy design, and deep RPG customization. Even the haters will find something to love here.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

"Elden Ring" launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC on Friday, February 25.

[Buy On Amazon]