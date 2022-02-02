Is 'Dying Light 2' Any Good? Here's What Critics Say

The Seven Year Itch

It's been over seven years since Techland's "Dying Light" hit last-gen consoles to a surprisingly warm reception. After multiple delays, their ambitious follow-up hits shelves this week, and the reviews are rolling in.

Based on 31 reviews on Metacritic, "Dying Light 2" has a Metascore of 75/100. With more than 60 reviews counted on OpenCritic, it's also sitting at 75/100. There seems to be little consensus with this one — the scores are all over the place.

Critical Reactions

In their 9.5/10 review, Game Informer's EIC Andrew Reiner had this to say about this open-world zombie sequel:

Dying Light 2 is an engaging journey of discovery and gaining power. Almost everything you do embraces those dynamics. In evolving beyond the first game's offerings, putting a stronger emphasis on the characters helps shape the world in meaningful ways. Some of Aiden’s choices are difficult, especially those surrounding a character named Lawan – who is given a hell of a pulse by Rosario Dawson.

Over at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez's 4.5/5 review concurs that the characters are what makes this game shine:

At the end of the day, though, Dying Light 2 is carried by its characters. Aiden is likable, if a bit unremarkable, but it’s those he hangs out with that are the highlight of the game. Lawan in particular, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, is the heart of the story, and she steals just about every scene she’s in.

However, Bogdan Robert Mateș's 7.5/10 review at Game Watcher feels like players aren't given enough time with many of the characters:

A similar gamble – although a mandatory one that’s far more rigged against you – is the game’s unfocused narrative. Aiden’s search for his sister gives off the impression of being the character’s main drive, guiding his every effort, but it’s actually very easy to forget about. The story flicks through characters before you get to establish any connection with them, hurriedly telegraphing motivations and never committing to either Aiden as a Pilgrim or Aiden as a selfless, chummy guy.

In a significantly more critical 6/10 review-in-progress at GameSpot, Mark Delaney feels like the game needed more time in the oven:

Dying Light 2 is a perplexing game. Its story and characters are headache-inducing, and it appears to lack polish in many areas. But even a dozen hours after I rolled credits, I've found myself going back to the game to do another parkour challenge, rummage through another abandoned science lab, or just see if I can get from Point A to Point B without ever hitting the ground.

And in a blistering 2/5 review at The Guardian, Keith Stuart really seems to dislike what they're going for here:

There are dozens of cinematic scenes containing loss, grief and betrayal, but they don’t hit. Nothing hits. There is nothing like the devastating, destructive obsession between Ellie and Abby, none of the subtle, poignant interdependence of Geralt and Yennefer or the multilayered friendship of Max and Chloe. The characters and story threads are all tattered stereotypes of apocalyptic lore: we get the deranged general cut off from military order, the libertarian dudebro flourishing amid the chaos, the would-be messiah who imagines a socialist utopia rising from the ashes.

"Dying Light 2: Stay Human" releases on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on Friday, February 4.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.