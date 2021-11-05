If we look at MetaCritic, ten current reviews average out to a metascore of 79/100 — good, not great. Over at OpenCritic, they have 17 reviews in their comparison with an 80/100 average — unsurprisingly very similar.

In Daniel Tack's 8/10 review at Game Informer, the quality of the campaign comes into question:

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign misses the mark, but multiplayer and Zombies do the heavy lifting to get the title to a good place. If you’re most invested in the single-player experience, you can pass on this year’s entry, but if you’re into the other modes, Call of Duty remains an excellent choice for some shooting, looting, and zombie executing.

Impressed with the tech, but perhaps a little burnt out on the formula, Diego Perez gave the game a 4/5 rating on Attack of the Fanboy:

All in all, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a solid yet unremarkable entry into the long-running franchise. On a technical level, it’s one of the most impressive games out there right now. On a gameplay level, it’s nothing you haven’t seen before. Still, whether you’re in it for the single-player campaign, multiplayer suite, Zombies mode, or Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard has a lot to offer.

Phil Hornshaw concurs about the iterative and yeomen-like nature of this release in GameSpot's 7/10 review:

And that's sort of the overarching issue with Vanguard; things often don't feel like they quite synergize. The adjustments to Zombies make it more approachable, but the mode currently lacks the elements that make it worth diving into over and over. The campaign's focus on characters gives the story some impact, but its attempts to portray the feeling of playing as several different specialists often fall flat. Competitive multiplayer brings some adjustments to the overall formula that make the game feel more dynamic, but they're all mostly small steps forward.

VGC's Jordan Middler found "Vanguard" to be a year-over-year improvement for the franchise, but it's still missing the mark:

At launch, Call of Duty Vanguard feels like a solid step-up from Black Ops Cold War, but falls short of the benchmark that was Modern Warfare 2019. Together, Vanguard's three pillars make for a game that we’re frankly surprised is as cohesive and enjoyable as it is.

And over at Eurogamer, Wesley Yin-Poole agrees that the campaign is kind of a bummer while praising the multiplayer modes:

Ultimately, though, Vanguard's campaign feels throwaway. I suspect interest in it will focus on how it all ties in with the on-going Call of Duty cinematic universe, which now features a unified timeline that pulls in the worlds of Modern Warfare, Black Ops, Warzone and zombies. Yes, zombies. Multiplayer is better. Vanguard is built upon the wonderful technological leaps Infinity Ward achieved for 2019's Modern Warfare, rather than the tech that powers Black Ops Cold War. It moves and shoots more like Modern Warfare and Warzone, which is a good thing for the upcoming osmosis with the all-encompassing battle royale.

If you're a diehard competitive "COD" player, you'll almost certainly have a good time. If you come to these games for the spectacle of the campaigns, this year's model will probably leave you cold.

