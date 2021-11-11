There's some major interest in 'Battlefield' this year, and we're dying to see how that plays out when the game actually releases on November 19.

In the meantime, let's take a look at how the initial impressions are looking for DICE's biggest shooter to date. With 17 reviews accumulated at OpenCritic, it's sitting at a "Strong" 80/100 average. MetaCritic has 13 professional reviews combined into an 81/100 metascore. It's not breaking the charts or anything, but those are good numbers to be sure.

Phil Hornshaw's preliminary 8/10 review on GameSpot praises the variety in this package:

What's really impressive in Battlefield 2042 is the variety that's on offer. It lets you play a bunch of different kinds of FPS experiences--in different game modes, in different Portal rule sets, and even in the same match as you switch between characters. Portal lets you relive the Battlefield games of the past, but on the 2042 side, DICE has cherry-picked from popular trends like hero shooters and battle royales. The best part is that, mostly, it has done a really effective job of curating those additions so that they bring more to what players already like about Battlefield, rather than change what already works.

Ed Thorn over at Rock Paper Shotgun really seems to like what they've played so far:

But from my brief samples of everything Battlefield 2042 has to offer, I’ve come away with a good feeling. My gut tells me that this is a solid shooter with modes that’ll appeal to plenty of FPS fans. But, despite its comparatively poor showing in the hands-on, it’s Portal that I believe has the potential to be something truly special. Check back later for my full review, which will be with the benefit of play free from EA’s vice grip.

EGM's Michael Goroff liked it so much, they gave it five full stars:

What matters most is that Battlefield 2042 feels like a real Battlefield game for the first time in about eight years, when BF4 gave us all of the tools for a modern military sandbox. But more than that, 2042 feels the most like Battlefield by leaving behind a lot of what the series is supposed to include. By ditching an aging class system and giving players the tools to make their own modes, 2042 offers so much freedom, so many options, and so many opportunities to create those memorable moments — the kind you and your friends talk about for years.

Kevin Dunsmore's 3.5/5 rating at Hardcore Gamer is a bit harsher though:

The amount of DICE-developed content is anemic, Hazard Zone feels poorly balanced, and All-Out Warfare’s lack of modes, maps and weaponry is astonishing considering the franchise’s history. Ripple Effect Studios and Battlefield Portal turn much of that on its head, providing a robust creator, additional content from previous Battlefield titles and a wealth of ways to experience Battlefield.

So, what do you think? Are you hitting the ground running on launch day?

