Critics Love The Quirky Puzzle Game 'Humanity.' Here's What The Reviews Say

There's a brand new puzzle game coming out tomorrow for the PlayStation 4, PS5 and PSVR2 that caught our eye, and has seen some stellar review scores. It's called "Humanity" and it's being published by the makers of other trippy, acid-dipped futuristic titles like "Rez" and "Tetris Effect."

When we first saw the trailer at a Sony showcase, it just seemed like nothing we had ever seen before. When something is so imaginative and colorful and bright, that doesn't involve shooting, sword swinging or punching, you stand out from like 80% of all games released ever.

Here's what critics have to say about the glowing "Humanity."

The premise

Let's back up just a second and explain exactly what "Humanity" is. It's a puzzle game from the minds behind "Tetris Effect" and "Rez" at Enhance Games, which explains why it’s so bizarre and cool looking. You play as a ghostly Shiba Inu with the power to make humans do your bidding, and the goal is basically to guide your followers through each map, usually doing stuff like manipulating time and physics to clear a suitable path. No, the thin story doesn't make any sense — it's not a big focus, just like in "Rez." But "Humanity" does loosely point to some interesting metaphors about human nature, and this somehow works to explain some of its wildest moments.

[IGN]

A brilliant little puzzle game that takes cues from the genre's best

The game takes it's cues from the likes of "Chu Chu Rocket," "Pikmin," "Lemmings" and more. You, as the glowing Shiba Inu, can place icons around the map that influence the humans. You can make them change direction, jump, infuse them gas so they float higher over fans, split a stream of people in two, hit and shoot things. Each map has obstacles to overcome, whether it's blocks to push, features to traverse, the simple absence of ground, or occasionally large cubes of water suspended in mid air that you can swim through.

[The Sixth Axis]

The designs of the stages are superbly crafted, throwing plenty of different problems at you. You'll be thinking far outside the box in order to get the humans across huge extract fans, dodging boulders, pushing blocks, and sneaking up on the Others with your weapons that it becomes so chaotic and stunning at the same time. You'll unlock the ability to pause your humans and re-evaluate, as well as fast-forwarding them, and these small additions to the mechanics help you think clearer and speed up the process.

[God is a Geek]

It has a story, but it's more about the vibes

In all honesty, the story isn't the most important part of Humanity, but it's basically about a pup helping the human race against an enemy that wants to eradicate them. All the story cutscenes are skippable, but I highly suggest watching them through; the story is interesting and makes what you're doing make a whole lot more sense.

[Ladies Gamers]

Fortunately, "Humanity" stays largely metaphorical and light with themes that can easily become grim and bleak. This isn't to say that the game doesn't have its dark moments, particularly in the latter half of the plot, which explores violence, tribalism, and imprisonment. But it neither overexplains nor over-dramatizes these heavier subjects, letting the gameplay speak for itself. Much of the levity comes from the game's quirky tone and offbeat music that is reminiscent of Japanese shows that combine technology with art..

[Shack News]

TL;DR

This beautifully complete and polished game may lose a touch of its precision in its later stages, though it still captivates through a wild ride of absurdist depictions and satisfying design.

[Checkpoint Gaming]

"Humanity" is the kind of experimental breath of fresh air we rarely see being released nowadays.

[Way Toomany Games]

Watch the trailer: