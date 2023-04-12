Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via gamesradar.com
Highly-Anticipated Vampire Game 'Redfall' Will Be Stuck At 30FPS At Launch
If you're playing on Xbox Series X or S, you won't have a proper 60FPS performance mode until "a later date."
The Lede

On the official "Redfall" Twitter account, developer Arkane Studios announced that the Xbox versions will not have a performance mode until some undisclosed point in the future. Hopefully, this is not an ill omen for the future of 60FPS games as we move away from cross-gen releases. Halving the refresh rate is not something many diehard gamers want to settle for.

Key Details

  • Xbox Series X will target 4K at 30FPS while the Series S aims for 1440p at 30FPS.
  • It remains to be seen if there will be a dynamic resolution or some sort of reconstruction used to reach those resolutions.
  • If past is prologue, we'll see graphical cutbacks and lower resolutions when the performance mode launches.

Comments

