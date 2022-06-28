Here Are The Best New Switch Trailers From Today's Nintendo Mini-Direct

Yesterday Nintendo dropped the news that a mini-direct showcase would be coming within 24 hours — there were rumors and leaks that this was coming soon — and it would only focus on third party releases for the Switch.

While expectations might have been dashed that we would get updates on some of Nintendo's bigger first party titles — like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" and "Splatoon 3" — what we did get was a really solid showing of indies and ports of terrific franchises!

Switch owners now get to partake in both the "Persona" games and the world of Valve's "Portal" series. Plus a release date for the highly anticipated sequel to "Mario + Rabbids" and "Monkey Island."

The following trailers are in no particular order. Thanks to IGN for the coverage.

"Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope"

"Portal Companion Collection"

"Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection"

"Return To Monkey Island"

"The Persona Games"

"Pac-Man World: Re-Pac"

"Minecraft Legends"

"Sonic Frontiers"

"Blanc"

"Harvestella"

"Lorelei And The Laser Eyes"