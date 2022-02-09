Trending
Here Are All Of The Standout Trailers From Nintendo's First Direct Presentation Of 2022

Nintendo brought the goods to kick off their 2022, and showed a bunch of new games for the Switch, all coming in the first half of the year.

Nintendo has been relying on their Direct press conferences for years now, showing off new game announcements and trailers and demos live to their audeince DIRECTLY over the internet. Many speculated in January when the first showcase would be in 2022, and on February 8th Nintendo dropped the news: the Direct would be coming on the 9th. And today, we got some big new titles! And they're coming out soon! Check out the best stuff below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes


Mario Strikers: Battle League


Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp


Splatoon 3: Salmon Run



Kirby And The Forgotten Land



Earthbound



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



Nintendo Switch Sports



Xenoblade Chronicles 3


