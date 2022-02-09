NO MARIO KART 9
Here Are All Of The Standout Trailers From Nintendo's First Direct Presentation Of 2022
Submitted by Jared Russo
Nintendo has been relying on their Direct press conferences for years now, showing off new game announcements and trailers and demos live to their audeince DIRECTLY over the internet. Many speculated in January when the first showcase would be in 2022, and on February 8th Nintendo dropped the news: the Direct would be coming on the 9th. And today, we got some big new titles! And they're coming out soon! Check out the best stuff below:
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp
Splatoon 3: Salmon Run
Kirby And The Forgotten Land
Earthbound
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Sports
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Additional submission from Jared Russo:
