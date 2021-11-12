RAINY DAY
'GTA Trilogy' Remaster Is A Mess
Submitted by Grant Brunner via kotaku.com
Additional Thoughts
This has not been a smooth launch for the "GTA Trilogy," sadly. Missing effects, a broken PC launcher and overall weirdness from a technical perspective.
Even worse, those games don't hold up very well to modern eyes. It's coasting on nostalgia.
Additional submission from Grant Brunner:
'Forza Horizon 5' PC Has Ray Tracing If You Use This Mod
"Forza Horizon 5" ships with ray tracing support, but unfortunately, it only works in Forza Vista and garage modes. However, thanks to Frosticles[...], a mod has emerged that allows for RT...
Comments