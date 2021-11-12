Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

RAINY DAY

Submitted by Grant Brunner via kotaku.com

'GTA Trilogy' Remaster Is A Mess
On top of other issues, portions of "San Andreas" are nearly unplayable because of the rain.

This has not been a smooth launch for the "GTA Trilogy," sadly. Missing effects, a broken PC launcher and overall weirdness from a technical perspective.

Even worse, those games don't hold up very well to modern eyes. It's coasting on nostalgia.

