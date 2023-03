As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman has finally had the time to sit down with this massive VR experience, and examine the changes made to this hefty title update.

"Gran Turismo 7" is available on PS4 and PS5, but the VR mode is only available on the current console with PlayStation VR2.

Also Consider: How Does The New PlayStation VR2 Compare To Other VR Headsets?