Play Some Excellent Games With Women Protagonists

Since today is all about appreciating women, we want to take this opportunity to call out some excellent games that feature women or girls as playable characters. There are so many to choose from, so we opted to pick only games that are currently on sale on PC or PlayStation. Save some money while embracing the girl power.

Women characters in "Assassin's Creed" have quite a complicated history, but "Odyssey" is broadly a huge success. You can choose to play as either of two siblings, but it's abundantly clear that Kassandra is the stronger character.

The "RE" franchise, while not perfect, actually has a good track record with women as player characters. Thankfully, that includes the remake of "RE 2," one of the most celebrated games in recent memory.

This is the first game from the studio that also brought us the beloved woman-lead franchise "Life Is Strange." It's action-driven instead of focusing on exploration and dialogue, but you can seen many of the ideas in play that they'd refine over time.

The remake of "3" doesn't hit quite the same highs as the previous game, but it's still worth every moment of your time, and Jill Valentine is an all-timer as a protagonist.

The studio that made the very spooky "Layers of Fear" games took on a "Silent Hill" adjacent project here to mostly positive ends. In fact, they're so good at mimicking the vibes of that franchise that they were later tasked with remaking "Silent Hill 2." We just wish they did a little bit more with the titular medium "Marianne."

"Blacktail" is the most recent release to make this list, but it already feels like a classic. Play as a youthful reimagining of the Baba Yaga after being exiled, and decide what kind of mythological creature she becomes.

The "Dragon Age" series has always tried hard to be inclusive with each main character available in male or female variants. And not only can you role-play as a woman leader, the supporting cast is filled with top-tier women characters with a variety of perspectives and experiences.

By far, "Unpacking" is the chillest game here, and you might not even know right away that you're playing as a woman. As you fill out your multiple living spaces over the life of the main character, it becomes crystal clear that the items you're manipulating belong to a woman. It's subtle, but very effective.

This relatively small spin-off from the "Dishonored" series is easily the best Arkane has to offer. Billie Lurk is a fascinating character we already know from the other games, and we get to experience a tight story with unmatched supernatural combat.

You're probably aware that the main protagonist of "Final Fantasy VII" is a dude — Cloud Strife. That's true, but the Intergrade re-release offers a stand-alone expansion starring a young ninja by the name of Yuffie Kisaragi. It's one heck of a package, and any "FF" fan should grab it while it's on sale.

Also Consider: Makers Of 'Skyrim' Finally Give Release Date For Sci-Fi RPG 'Starfield' In New Trailer