Is 'Final Fantasy XVI' The Game Of The Year? Here's What The Reviews Say

Square-Enix doesn't let a year go by without releasing something with the "Final Fantasy" name attached to it, but it's been a long time since they released a proper numbered installment. Perhaps more shocking is the length of time since they actually, you know, made a fantasy game. Arguably, the last single-player fantasy story they told was back on the PS2 with "Final Fantasy XII" — 17 years ago. Thankfully, they haven't lost their touch.

"Final Fantasy XVI" has earned a "mighty" score of 90/100 on OpenCritic based on more than 60 reviews so far. Compared to the 81/100 average that "Final Fantasy XV" received, it's clear that this release is getting a significantly warmer reception.

The scores are high, no doubt, but that doesn't mean that the game is without issues. Let's see what the critics are saying, and get a better idea of what to expect when it launches exclusively on PS5 on Thursday, June 22.

It's a big friggin' deal

"Final Fantasy 16" will very likely be looked back upon as a turning point for mainline "Final Fantasy" games, taking its combat fully in the direction of an action game, but I hope that conversation doesn't overshadow its dark and captivating tale, memorable characters, and the innovative ways in which it helps you keep track of it all. The Active Time Lore feature is incredible, and should be standard for all story-driven games going forward, and while the combat may not live up to the sky high standards as some of the best games in the character action genre, among other action RPGs, it's near the top of the heap. Pair all of that with one of the best soundtracks of the year, incredible performances from top to bottom, and drop dead gorgeous visuals, and you've got a game worthy of an orchestral "Final Fantasy" victory fanfare.

[IGN]

Having seen "FFXVI" all the way through, I'm happy to include it alongside some of my all-time favorites in the series. It's heartening to see that this bold approach to both story and gameplay is now part of that legacy, expanding the definition of what a mainline entry could be. It may fall short in some respects, but it should be celebrated for its most stunning moments and the characters who embody them. "FFXVI" succeeds and earns its place within the "Final Fantasy" pantheon as one of the great entries, and does so on its own terms.

[GameSpot]

The action is incredible — your milage may vary on the storytelling

As the credits rolled, I threw my hands up in the air, totally unmoved by a resolution I didn't feel like "Final Fantasy 16" had earned. Then, after a few minutes and some hand stretches, I restarted with new game plus. I selected the highest difficulty. I skipped every single cutscene, diving into the action instead, using my very specifically designed set of Eikonic powers to murderize mobs and bosses alike, and thought to myself, Why had this game felt like such a chore just a minute ago? Then I let a cutscene play out, felt my eyelids grow heavier, my exhaustion finally mounting, until I nodded off on the couch.

[Polygon]

Beyond these more worldly concerns is a more cosmic conflict lurking behind the scenes, one that contemplates the meaning of existence by delving into the abstract and metaphysical. What are we without free will and consciousness? Does free will enslave us to desire and pain? How important is it to pursue our dreams? In asking these big questions, "Final Fantasy XVI" ultimately manages to say something genuinely insightful about identity, connection, and embracing the vast mystery of existence while celebrating the power of the human heart. I can't help but wonder how much of an influence "Neon Genesis Evangelion" was here.

[Kotaku]

They do their cast a disservice

Also, I can't help feeling that the team behind "Final Fantasy XVI" treats most women in its cast particularly poorly. Jill should feel stronger, given how prominently placed she is at Clive's side as an ally… but instead she's often just "there." I felt like I knew another NPC who appeared in multiple cutscenes in the latter half of the game far better. With Benedikta, it feels like the team was so desperate to make her into a femme fatale that the characterization is quite off. It jumps from stereotype to stereotype with no time to settle down. (Perhaps having more women in the cast would have helped with that and prevented out-of-character moments?) The same goes for Anabella. But then, at least these three immediately are named cast members, unlike one recurring, seemingly-important woman who is only labeled as an "attendant" to another character for quite some time. The three women I felt I knew best were three of the supporting cast, with only one featuring strongly in the story. This entry makes me wonder if we'll ever see a new mainline entry with strong female leads like "Final Fantasy V," "VI," or "XIII" again.

[Siliconera]

What's often lacking is a diversity of thought, and that's something that's even reflected in its characters. In the lead-up to the game's launch, reporters pressed the game's creative team about the fact that Valisthea seemed to only be populated by white people. Producer Naoki Yoshida explained the decision, noting that despite being a fictional nation, it was very much based on European history. That reasoning doesn't entirely add up in the final project considering that one of its kingdoms draws from Africa for design inspiration. But even if you buy that as a sensible explanation, it doesn't explain why nearly every character I meet has the same body type and speaks in the same monotone, English droll. There's little personality to the game's cast, which makes it hard to differentiate its flat characters from one another.

[Digital Trends]

TL;DR

For all its flaws and flourishes, this game stands like an anomaly in the world of AAA video games, in that all its bones are in place for us all to devour and digest, like a blockbuster movie or hardcover novel.

[Shack News]

Not only does it deliver satisfyingly slick action RPG combat in between masterfully directed cutscenes, but also a story with real heart.

[AOTF]

