The Eight Games That People Will Duke It Out In To Earn Millions At This Year's Evolution Championship Series

The biggest eSports event in the world is nearly upon us; EVO, or Evolution Championship Series. It's the largest video game tournament that exists and takes place every August in Las Vegas. The event, which is owned by Sony, features a slew of fighting games and allows any person, regardless of age or ability, to enter into competition.

This year's EVO will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on betweem August fourth and sixth. The last day of Finals will be at the Michelob Ultra Arena. EVO has been around for more than 20 years (older events had different names in different places) but always features the best players from around the world flying into the west coast to compete for the trophy and millions in prize money.

If you don't want to spectate in person, you can watch the livestreams on Twitch. There are multiple channels that broadcast the different games all day and all night with commentators and matches (and the occasional ad break). The attendance for this year's event has broken records for most competitors entered, seeing an 81 percent increase from previous years.

Here are the eight games being played, how many entrants are in the tournament bracket and who should be favored to win.

'Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate' (449 entrants)

A month after this EVO concludes, a new "MK" game is coming out. "Mortal Kombat 1" is the latest entry and is out in September, so this will be the last hoorah for "MK11."

Historically, two people have dominated the "Mortal Kombat" games at EVO. Carl White aka Perfect Legend and Dominique McLean aka SonicFox.

'Melty Blood: Type Lumina' (554 entrants)

There's only been one appearance of "MB:TL" at EVO, and that was last year. So it's anyones guess as to if we have another repeat of the top performers or completely different looking finals.

'The King of Fighters XV' (666 entrants)

Some of the best drama from EVO has come with the "KOF" games. We've seen a mix of top place finishers come from a all around the world (Taiwan, China, USA, South Korea, Mexico, Japan), but the big question is: Can Taiwan win three straight championships?

'Dragon Ball Fighterz' (838 entrants)

The single best rivalry at EVO is SonicFox against Goichi Kishida. Each swapped "DBZ" belts in 2018 and 2019, and last year neither made the top four. So do we see either one of them back in the top spot?

'Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3' (1,346 entrants)

There hasn't been a "MvC" game at EVO in years, and fans demanded it return for 2023. The previous years have all been either American winners, or the occasional Chile/Mexico representative.

This is a very US dominant game, and the man who has come in first and second place the last two times is Christopher Gonzalez aka ChrisG. Does he still have it in him?

'Tekken 7' (1,580 entrants)

"Tekken 8" is coming out in several months, so this will be the last big "Tekken 7" tournament.

Jae-Min Bae aka Knee has won before and is looking to follow up last year's win with a third EVO championship. South Korea has historically dominated recent "Tekken" titles, so be on the lookout for more domination from the "Tekken" masters.

'Guilty Gear Strive' (2,481 entrants)

The only question for "GGST" is whether Claire Harrison aka Umisho can win back-to-back championships.

'Street Fighter 6' (7,061 entrants)

This might be the most entrants in any video game competition of all time. The recently released "SF6" has been a big hit both commercially and critically, and this will be the big finale that EVO has been looking for.

There are so many entrants and names to follow, here is our list of who will be the favorites (if you can have that in a brand new game with so many high level players).

Tournament favorites

Heavy front runners: Mena RD, Punk, Nephew, Mister Crimson, Oil King, Big Bird and Angry Bird, iDom.

Previous EVO champs: Daigo, Xian, Problem X, Justin Wong, Bonchan, Tokido, Snake Eyez, SonicFox, Fuudo, Kawano, Luffy.

Never count them out: Mono, Shine, Caba, Gachikun, Leffen, Knuckle Du, 801 Strider, Brian F, Justakid, Phenom, CJ Truth, Akainu, Kakeru, NL, Momochi, Sako, Kazunoko, Nemo, Alex Meyers, Julio Fuentes, Diaphone, Kizzie Kay, Alex Valle, Filipinoman, Dual Kevin, Long Island Joe.