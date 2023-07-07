Is 'Everybody 1-2 Switch!' One Of The Worst Games Of The Year? Here's What The Reviews Say

When the Nintendo Switch launched in March of 2017, it came with a minigame collection called "1-2 Switch." It lacked any real graphics, only had footage of actors teaching you how to play each minigame and ultimately "1-2 Switch" was a way to show off the capabilities of the console and the Joy-con controllers. Features like HD rumble and the motion controls were among its highlights.

Now, six years later, a sequel is out. Is it any better than the first one? Not really, no. Here's what critics have to say about this latest entry, which is available right now only on the Switch.

Explaining the game

Bringing a series of zany minigames into our living rooms, "Everybody 1-2-Switch!" might just be our new favorite party game. Playable with just two players or up to 100, it aims to be a good time no matter who you're playing with. Ah, yes: it's one of those rare delights that you can even get your gran involved with, and really, what more could you want from a party game?

Although it's "Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" that was the Switch's killer app, "1-2-Switch" was also a launch title and clearly intended to be the Switch equivalent of "Wii Sports," or at least a simple, accessible party game along the lines of "WarioWare." Like those games, it also worked as a tech demo, showing off the various functions of the Switch's new Joy-Con controllers, especially the HD Rumble effect.

The addition of smart phones is a net negative

Of course, anytime you add cell phones to the mix you can expect some odd technical roadblocks to occasionally gunk up your flow. For example, sometimes we'd get a minigame that required camera or microphone access only to find out that some of the more security conscious in our group had blocked camera access on their browser. That would give us a message saying that the minigame had been canceled because not enough of us could use a camera. Why we weren't able to just give those people an opportunity to enable cameras on their browsers before calling the whole thing off I couldn't tell you — just don't be surprised if you have to Google around for tech support.

Most of my tech hiccups came when my phone went into sleep mode, forcing me to quickly reconnect mid-minigame. When setting up a phone, the game recommends tweaking several settings on your device to make it work optimally, which seems a touch too complicated for something primarily aimed at young kids. Even so, the connection process is otherwise quick and easy with a simple QR code scan.

The minigames aren't all great

I'll avoid going into detail on absolutely every game that's included here, for fear of spending more time writing about "Everybody 1-2 Switch!" than it took for the game to go from official reveal to release, but what I've described so far should be taken as an indication of the overall quality of the package here — it's a bit of a mixed bag. For every riotously fun party game, there's one that doesn't work, or one that does but gets old far too quickly. When the collection consists of 17 games in total (with some extra variations on most, to be fair) that doesn't work out to great odds.

The actual quality of said bang (by which we mean the minigames themselves, of course) is much the same as what we saw in the first title, albeit with the added perk of being able to connect and play using your phone. Overall, the minigames are a mixed bag. Gone is the 'tech demo' appeal of the first title where we could look past the shortcomings of a particular game's objectives because it showed us one of the Joy-Con's cool features; we know what the Switch is capable of now, so the games have to be able to stand on their own two feet.

If you're looking for good party games on the Switch, you can do and have done better. If you're looking for good games on Switch for casual players or kids, you can do and have done better. If you're looking for good games on the Switch for multiple players… you get the idea. "Everybody 1-2-Switch!" is a game with no real reason to exist, and its lineup of mostly boring, overly simple, poorly-presented games fails to justify its existence. Moreso than its predecessor, you can easily skip this game, and your parties will be the better for it.

"Everybody 1-2-Switch!" offers a brief sliver of fun for a group of friends, but its lack of longevity makes this entry a forgettable affair.

Unfortunately, with limited replay appeal, a night may just be all you get before the diminishing returns.

It's a game that can be entertaining but not for long, and that's precisely due to the small number of mini-games that it brings with it, being easily surpassed by the previous installment.

