E3 Is A Mess: Not Even Ubisoft Will Show Up

The Lede
E3, a crumbling pillar of the games industry, has been dealt yet another blow. Instead of working within the E3 system, Ubisoft is running its own event in Los Angeles on June 12. Large gaming companies have decided across the board that it's more effective and economical to run their own events and announcements.
Key Details
- Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft also won't be attending this year.
- Without the major players in the industry making announcements and populating the show floor, it's unclear what purpose the event even has anymore.
- E3 is scheduled to run June 11 - 16. Two days will be industry-only, but the remainder will be open to the public. It remains to be seen what will actually be there.