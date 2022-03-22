Does The New 3D 'Kirby' Game Suck? Here's What The Reviews Say

With 65 reviews logged on Metacritic, "Kirby And The Forgotten Lands" has earned a strong 85/100 Metascore. OpenCritic has 43 reviews counted, and also averages out to 85/100. All these years later, it looks like "Kirby" has successfully made the transition to a full-on 3D world.

In the 8/10 IGN review, Tom Marks summarized the game thusly:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land successfully warps the series’ already fun mix of ability-based combat, platforming, and secret hunting into the third dimension. The post-apocalyptic setting may not be as thematically interesting as Planet Popstar, but it is still lovely and vibrant, with cleverly designed levels that make consistently smart use of Kirby’s abilities. Despite the change in perspective, Forgotten Land maintains most of what I love about classic Kirby games – and if the future means more 3D adventures for our hungry pink hero, I’d be more than happy to swallow them up.

Morgan Shaver goes so far as to name this the best "Kirby" game to date in their 9/10 ShackNews review:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a triumphant achievement for HAL Laboratory as this is undoubtedly their best Kirby game yet. The amount of love and time that went into creating a beautiful, enchanting world shines throughout the entire game, with every aspect of Kirby and the Forgotten Land feeling perfectly incorporated to the point where nothing feels out of place.

In TSA's 9/10 review, Stefan L calls out the setting as a particular strength:

Even compared to all of Nintendo’s other bright and colourful franchises, Kirby’s art style is exceptionally cheery and family friendly. Stepping into a ruined world, everything is still brightly coloured, the enemies include fluffy (but bad) dogs, squat little knights, wizards flinging bombs, spiked bars with eyes and more. They’re an odd mix and some can feel a bit out of place and dated, but on the whole the game looks great. It checks off a number of abandoned and ruined world tropes along the way, but doing so in a way that’s engaging and visually appealing, from the opening city and shopping mall, to an abandoned theme park, and beyond. There’s some really gorgeous vistas that you run through.

GameRadar's Heather Wald praises the variety of activities on offer in their 4.5/5 review:

Outside of completing the main stages and side challenges, there are also plenty of other things to work towards. Adorable mini capsule figures, for example, can be collected by finding them in stages or buying them from the local gacha-style machines nearby. All of the figures have humorous descriptions that give you more insight into Kirby's foes, the world, and his copy abilities. The figures are a bit like small trophies, with different rarity levels that are shown with stars displayed on their stands. Since you get them at random, it's always exciting to see what figure I've added to my collection each time.

And Alyse Stanley at WaPo calls the game "comfort food" in their unscored review:

The predictable formula of Kirby games accounts for part of their appeal. Think of it as comfort food. Case in point: My first Kirby game was 2000’s “Kirby and the Crystal Shards” for the Nintendo 64. Now, 22 years later, I’m fighting the same enemies with many of the same abilities I did back then. “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” throws in some new elements to keep things fresh, and it executes them well for the most part. But it still feels like coming back to a familiar place and feeling like you never left, which is exactly what I, like many others, find endearing about the series.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

"Kirby And The Forgotten Lands" hits Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 25.