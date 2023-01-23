Does 'Forspoken' Speak Well Of Square-Enix? Here's What Critics Have To Say

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Personally speaking, I liked "Final Fantasy 15" more than many other folks, so I've been looking forward to "Forspoken" since we first saw it under the name "Project Athia."

Unfortunately, this release is getting a fairly muted response from critics. With over 50 reviews in the system at OpenCritic, the average score is 69/100. It's not awful, certainly, but it's a significant step back from "FF15's" 81/100.

In the video review above, Michael Damiani from Easy Allies is definitely on the more positive side with an 8/10 score:

Forspoken emerges as a solid new RPG, and though it has its fair share of issues, its world draws you in with intriguing combat and spellbinding abilities.

IGN's Tom Marks was significantly less impressed though, and ended up giving it an "Okay" 6/10:

There’s a kind of person that might be enough for, happy to spend hours and hours uncovering every inch of Forspoken’s needlessly large map after the main story, but that doesn’t mean I was able to find much reason to do so once the credits had rolled.

In the Washington Post, Gene Park didn't love everything the game had to offer, but it won him over by the end:

The story relies on modern-day misfit tropes for a bit too long, and hides some genuine late surprises that turned my opinion around almost completely. Credit goes to Hennig and story creator Gary Whitta (screenwriter for Star Wars “Rogue One”) for crafting something memorable and fun despite the game’s cringe surface.

Shunal Doke at GamingBolt seems to have had a good time, but is extremely critical of the dialogue, averaging out the score to a 7/10:

Despite being a fun game, Forspoken makes a downright terrible first impression, and throughout the course of the game, regardless of how much progress you make, the level of quality in the whole game tends to go down every time a character decides to open their mouth.

"Forspoken" launches on Tuesday, January 24 on PS5 and PC.

