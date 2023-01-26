Does 'Dead Space' Succeed Where 'Callisto Protocol' Failed? Here's What Reviews Say

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Late last year, some of the folks behind the original "Dead Space" games put out a spiritual successor called "The Callisto Protocol." It wasn't awful, but it didn't live up to the hype. Less than two months later, a full "Dead Space" remake is here showing the world how it's done.

More than 60 reviews are aggregated over at OpenCritic today, and "Dead Space" has earned an average score of 89/100. Compared to "Callisto's" 67/100, that's pretty impressive.

IGN's Tristan Ogilvie gave the game a strong recommendation with a 9/10 score:

With its stunningly redesigned spaceship, smartly and subtly enhanced story, and spectacularly reimagined action scenes, Motive Studio has managed to successfully breathe new life into the seminal sci-fi horror universe of Dead Space.

Over at VG247, Kelsey Raynor's 5/5 review hits home just how scary it can be:

As I sat there scrolling through my notes, I could even hear my own heartbeat in my head. My physical reaction to the game made me feel more scared, until I realised after checking my BPM that it was not, in fact, my heart. It was Isaac’s. I listened a little more carefully and could hear him also catching his breath. I was actually fine, but I didn’t feel fine.

Jaz Sagoo at COG Connected gave the game an 87/100 review that ends with a defense of the remake's existence:

Some may argue that the game didn’t require a remake, however, Motive Studios are faithful in its approach and improves on the original. Although the visual update makes each step a disquieting nightmare, the enhancements made to the combat and narrative are what make the real difference. While the game carefully follows the path laid by the original, the number of refinements makes this the definitive version.

Not everyone is thrilled with the release though. PowerUp's Leo Stevenson dissents from the consensus with a 6.5/10 score:

It’s not a bad game by any stretch of the imagination it’s just redundant. It fails to actually remake Dead Space in any way besides visually and it loses all of its horror in the process.

All said, this seems to be a loving remake that works well for most people. If you loved the old game, you'll probably get a lot out of the differences. If you were disappointed with "The Callisto Protocol," this is probably what you're looking for. Spooky space games aren't dead — yet.

"Dead Space" comes out on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on Friday, January 27, 2023.

