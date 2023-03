As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you've pre-ordered a copy of "Diablo 4," you'll get early access to the beta from March 17 through March 19. The open beta kicks off for the rest of us on March 24 and runs through March 26.

'Diablo 4' launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 6.

