THROWBACK TO A FAKE PAST
This Fan-Made 'Dead Space' Demake Is Free On PC
The Lede
You can now download a zip file that's less than 200MB at Itch.io, and it contains a clever re-working of the original Xbox 360 and PS3 game that has the appearance of something you'd find in the '90s.
Key Details
- The game, a fan project by Fraser Brumley, is playable now on Windows with a keyboard or gamepad.
- Brumley says that the decision to demake "Dead Space" was "mostly a way for me to learn Unreal and the PS1 aesthetic..."