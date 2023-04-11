Popular
THROWBACK TO A FAKE PAST

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via brumley53.itch.io
This Fan-Made 'Dead Space' Demake Is Free On PC
The fancy "Dead Space" remake for PS5 and Xbox Series X is nice and all, but the game is way scarier when it looks like it's running on a PS1.
The Lede

You can now download a zip file that's less than 200MB at Itch.io, and it contains a clever re-working of the original Xbox 360 and PS3 game that has the appearance of something you'd find in the '90s.

Key Details

  • The game, a fan project by Fraser Brumley, is playable now on Windows with a keyboard or gamepad.
  • Brumley says that the decision to demake "Dead Space" was "mostly a way for me to learn Unreal and the PS1 aesthetic..."

