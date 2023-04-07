Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

Isla muerta

Before You Play 'Dead Island 2,' Catch Up On The Plot Of The First Game

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Before You Play 'Dead Island 2,' Catch Up On The Plot Of The First Game
The original "Dead Island" came out over 11 years ago, so nobody expects you to remember it.
·
·
·

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.


"Dead Island 2" comes out on April 21 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via GamingBolt.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories