Is The New Zombie Game 'Dead Island 2' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Dead Island 2" is about to release after over a decade in development hell. Dambuster Studios is the team that finally dragged it over the finish line, but not before both Yager and Sumo Digital took years trying to make this horror follow-up.

The developers of that first game, Techland, went off and made the "Dying Light" series with varying levels of success, but this definitely has a different tone. Instead of a deadly serious aesthetic, they're going goofier and setting it in Los Angeles (or "Hell-A" as they call it). Honestly, that's probably for the best. We don't need more downer zombie games right now.

At OpenCritic, more than 80 reviews are logged with an average score of 73/100. That's leaps and bounds better than the poorly-received "Escape Dead Island" spin-off, but not quite hitting the highs from the first game.

So, what can we expect when the game launches on Friday? Here's how critics feel:

The tone is good, but uneven

The spirit of the story is fun in a "Grand Theft Auto" sort of way, in that it targets, above all others, rich American socialites as the butt of its jokes. Though some of these characters are made out to be good people, the writing often revels in sending zombie teeth barreling for the jugulars of streamers, actors, and others deemed to be the vapid wealthy elite. But this is merely the air of storytelling. It lets the world feel lived in, and it actually makes some of the many collectibles enjoyable to read, but whenever cutscenes would threaten to tell a story, I found myself groaning like the undead.

[GameSpot]

"Dead Island 2" is every bit the head-stomping blast that it promised to be. There are a few creases that Dambuster ought to iron out over the coming weeks, but if you're hoping for mindless chaos and exceptional entertainment across the grindhouse slaughterhouse that is HELL-A, you've got it in spades right here.

[VG247]

Co-op might be the best way to play

This is the kind of game that is at its best in co-op, letting you ramp up the silliness, combine over-the-top abilities, pick each other up if you're downed, and generally just whale upon your enemies like your slapping pool cues off an undead barman's head while Queen is blaring on the jukebox.

[The Sixth Axis]

Despite the game's serious technical shortcomings, "Dead Island 2" co-op can be incredibly fun, to the point where it's easy to ignore most of its problems. Mowing down zombies with a friend and exploring "Dead Island 2's" take on LA never gets old. That being said, there is one bizarre problem with co-op where the co-op partner can become de-synced from the host. When this happens, it may look like the co-op partner is right alongside the host, but on their screen, they're miles away. This isn't a big deal most of the time and is easily fixed by huddling up at the next objective.

[Game Rant]

Hilariously, the game probably would have benefited from more development time

There's precious little else here to suggest that "Dead Island 2's" nine years spent in development hell saw too much actual development going on. The half-finished, frequently incoherent plot and tired campaign structure could arguably have done with even more time in the oven.

[Telegraph]

There are some cheap thrills to be gleaned from "Dead Island 2," and its gore system is unquestionably impressive. But the readily apparent flaws take root fairly quickly and make slogging through its uninspired missions a less-than-appealing proposition. After a few hours of play, you might be wishing your visa to this undead paradise was rejected.

[Tom's Guide]

"Dead Island 2" launches on April 21 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Watch the trailer: