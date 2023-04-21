Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

IN MY HE-EAD

'Dead Island 2' Runs Well On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S, But What About The Last-Gen Machines?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
'Dead Island 2' Runs Well On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S, But What About The Last-Gen Machines?
Digital Foundry compares every consoles version of "Dead Island 2," and comes to a surprising conclusion.
·
·
·

Want to know if the game is worth playing? Check out our "Dead Isand 2" review roundup.

Via Digital Foundry.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories