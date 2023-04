As of patch 1.62, PC players with very pricey PCs can experience the "full ray tracing" of the overdrive mode. GeForce RTX 3090 can use it for 1080p gaming at 30 frames per second, but you're going to need at least a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for higher resolutions and frame rates.

Want to see more coverage of "Cyberpunk 2077's" overdrive mode? Eurogamer has the DF deep dive available here.

Via Digital Foundry.