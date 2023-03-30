Is 'Crime Boss: Rockay City' The Worst Game Of 2023? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Grand Theft Auto V" is one of the best selling video games of all time, and hundreds of millions of gamers love running around an open world city committing fictional crimes. So naturally, one would assume there are a lot of clones and copycats and competitors. But alas, it seems no one wants to gun for the crown because the king is wearing bulletproof armor.

Enter "Crime Boss: Rockay City," a new challenger to the throne. It has a star-studded cast, an interesting premise, and has the look of a real winner. But clearly, based on the reviews, it's one of the worst games to come out so far this year.

Here's what critics had to say about this disappointing crime shooter.







The premise

"Crime Boss: Rockay City" is a brand new Payday-esque roguelike made by Ingame Studios, a new studio with 70+ developers that have worked on games like "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" and the "Mafia" series. "Crime Boss: Rockay City" takes well-known and highly skilled screen actors, the gameplay of Payday, and the day/night structure of roguelikes like "Papers, Please" (believe it or not) and sets them against a backdrop of gang-riddled Florida in the 90s. While "Crime Boss: Rockay City" is undeniably messy, there are elements that are innovative and impressive.

[AOTF]







The star cast isn't enough

The star of the show, for better or worse, is the cast of "Crime Boss." Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Chuck Norris, and more lend their likeness and voice to these characters, but instead of feeling like the great 1980s or ‘90s action B-movies the game is clearly aiming to invoke, where the corniness and cheese are played intentionally, the performances feel hollow. Put simply, the writing is bad. Rooker’s Captain Touchdown and Madsen’s Travis Baker are the worst offenders, constantly barking lines like, 'Who’s the losers? They is! Who’s the winners? We is,' and calling rival gang members 'fruitcakes.' Other barks, like characters referring to the Khan criminal organization as just the 'Asian gang' or calling that same gang 'savages' and 'commies' feels lazy, at times offensive, and very much like a ‘90s action movie in the worst way.

[Game Informer]







The shooting is mediocre and the enemy AI is even worse

However, that gunplay and combat fall a bit flat thanks to the AI. Before you go guns blazing, you can try to stealth your way through like a master thief, and not a high-as-hell drug lord. However, it feels a bit weird to be able to couch walk around undetected until you wander into a guard and yell 'GET ON THE GROUND COCKS—R', all while a guy less than five feet away goes about his work as you zip-tie his screaming co-worker one room over.

[The Gamer]

Unfortunately, "Crime Boss" has done whatever the opposite of nailing the fundamentals is. It has pulled all the nails out of the fundamentals. The prospect of dying and doing loads of the game again is, therefore, depressing. Shooting feels as substantial as hurling a feather, and your gun pulls to the side of where the sight is - I think because less gun sway is something you can level up, but it's, just, so annoying. You're supposed to use stealth to take out cameras and neutralize guards and civillians, but there aren't enough ways for you to actually succeed. The cover system seems capricious, so you'll sometimes be seen by cameras even if you're fully crouched behind an entire car. Several times, when trying to be smart and scope out one of the (repeating) levels, I got walled in by a RETURN TO MISSION AREA when I tried to walk around to the back gate of the very building I was trying to rob!

[Rock Paper Shotgun]







Overall; bad

Onboarding is "Crime Boss's" first major hurdle. The way this game’s concept, structure, premise, and story is unrolled feels disjointed, confused, and slapdash in a way that makes understanding the bigger picture much harder than it should be. Once all the pieces are actually in place and you’ve died and started new runs a few times, the loop will click into place and what Crime Boss actually is comes into focus. The narrative is still a Walmart bag full of screeching, feral cats and five-dollar DVDs though. Oh, and a copy of Body Count’s classic album, Body Count. I don’t remember the rest of the soundtrack, but that’s not really important when Body Count’s in the house.

[Shack News]

The limited time to play the review build of "Crime Boss: Rockay City" felt unfinished and needed more gameplay activities and depth. With the game planned to be a live service experience, with more time, developer InGame Studios will hopefully add more features and gameplay mechanics to help the game stand out in the multiplayer shooter genre. There is fun to be had with a team of four friends completing missions together. Still, in its current state, "Crime Boss: Rockay City" feels like a low-level wannabe criminal trying to get rich quick on a street populated with multiplayer shooters who already do better.

[Screen Rant]







TL;DR

The whole project is clearly a loving homage to the glory days of ‘90s action flicks, but the tone-deaf execution misses the mark. But how long can that hold your attention for when your multiplayer game time is far better spent elsewhere?

[Inverse]

It is a pity that the shooter experience does not say much and that the gimmick (more media than anything else) of the Hollywood 'old glories' only works in part, also due to a graphic sector and subdued dubbing.

[IGN Italy]







Watch the trailer: