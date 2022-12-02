Does 'The Callisto Protocol' Live Up To Its Scary High Expectations? Here's What The Reviews Say

The new horror game set on a space station with telekenesis powers and zombie dismemberment is here. And no, it is not the "Dead Space" remake coming in early 2023. It's "The Callisto Protocol" A game starring Josh Duhamel, set on a space prison, where a monster outbreak forces you to bash some zombie brains in with random weapons.

Does it live up to the high pedigree? Can it possibly be the "scariest game ever made" like the creators wanted this project to be? Not quite, as it turns out.

The Premise

You play as Jacob Lee (Transformers’ Josh Duhamel), a far-future freelance cargo hauler with a murky past who crash lands on Jupiter’s titular frozen moon. After getting abducted by the ruthless head of security, Captain Ferris (Days Gone’s Sam Witwer), Jacob finds himself trapped in the mysterious and inhumane Black Iron Prison. Eventually, a mysterious viral outbreak mutates nearly everyone inside, turning them into ravenous monsters called Biophages. Launching an escape with other prisoners, including the enigmatic anti-corporate activist Dani Nakamura (The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara), Jacob delves deep into Black Iron Prison and the moon’s lower depths to uncover what happened and make it out alive.

It's Very Hackneyed

These problems and others make much of The Callisto Protocol ultimately feel like wasted potential. For what may be one of the most highly detailed sci-fi horror environments ever seen in a game, its rooms and hallways remain an empty - though grisly - backdrop, rarely presenting environmental narrative, anything to interact with, or a compelling pathway through. Killing mutants in the first hour feels identical to killing them in the last, and three difficulty levels only seem to affect mutant health pools.

[Screen Rant — 2.5/5]

These various problems aside, though, The Callisto Protocol is still doing a lot of what Dead Space did, for better and worse. And to that end, there are moments of fun, even if, in contrast, they’re light on genuine terror. I’m okay with The Callisto Protocol being another version of its spiritual predecessor, but it struggles to nail even the basics. As a result, I’m underwhelmed, annoyed, and disappointed. If you wanted anything more out of this second crack at making a new sci-fi IP in survival horror, or something markedly different that acknowledges just how far gaming has come since 2008, The Callisto Protocol is not your answer.

[Game Informer — 6/10]

All of these combat systems, combined with the fact the game really isn’t that scary, add up to make The Callisto Protocol more of an action game than a genuine horror. From the big book of horror influences The Callisto Protocol is less Event Horizon or Aliens and more Alien Resurrection: janky, action-packed and, well, fun. A whole lot of fun. Like Alien Resurrection, it also would have been endlessly improved by the appearance of Ron Perlman.

[NME — 3/5]

It Looks Great Though

Let's focus on the positives first. For starters, The Callisto Protocol is a fantastic looking game. Developer Striking Distance Studios has done an amazing job at creating something this polished and visually strong. It's full of levels and environments that I actively enjoyed exploring and finding things to look at – the level of detail, texture, and ambience to everything is incredibly well done, from grimy metal to haze in the air, and it's never less than a beautiful thing to see. There are some great tonal shifts in terms of lighting, space, and atmosphere as well that add some really nice vibes – areas awash in blood red light (because of all the blood on the lights); a section in an oxygen processing forest that's tense as all hell, while the trees around you rustle and chitter.

[Games Radar — 3/5]

The atmosphere has a constant air of uneasiness and trepidation as the game attacks all of your senses from every direction and you never know what’s going to jump out at you next. The Callisto Protocol regularly throws curveballs and teases something horrific without anything emerging from the shadows, but the pinches and squeals of high-pitched violins make you think otherwise.

[Dextero — 5/5]

Although they embody a fairly customary set of survival horror archetypes – standard zombie-types, suicide bombers that rush you, spider-like creatures that scramble on all fours up walls and along ceilings – they all look wonderfully repulsive, and even better when you’re making space jam out of their space guts. Before too long a regenerative ability is introduced that enables basic enemy grunts to transform into more resilient brutes if you wound them without finishing them off completely, which brings a welcome sense of urgency to fights with groups of agitated foes.

[IGN — 7/10]

TL;DR

I am playing The Callisto Protocol. And I am so. Goddamned. Annoyed.

[The AV Club]

Developer Striking Distance Studios instead made something largely divergent — a Dead Space spiritual successor with some, but not all, of the best parts of Dead Space. In some ways, it’s a step back.

[Polygon]

Dead Space comparisons are impossible to avoid - but while The Callisto Protocol's missing some of the depth and tension, it makes up for it with production value and bloody-minded fun.

[Eurogmer]







