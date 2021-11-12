HOW DID THEY FIND IT
'Breath Of The Wild' Has A Wild Glitch, This Is How It Was Discovered
Submitted by Grant Brunner via youtube.com
Additional Thoughts
It's been nearly five years since 'Breath of the Wild' came out, but they're still finding incredible new glitches that change how the game can be experienced.
Additional submission from Grant Brunner:
'Shin Megami Tensei V' Looks Incredible
The time for creation has come. Watch the launch trailer for the JRPG, "Shin Megami Tensei V," available now on Nintendo Switch.
